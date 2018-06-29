One man's good deed has inspired even more kindness

GOODWILL MULTIPLIES: After reading honest Shae's story, LIsmore mechanic Tony Neill has reached out to offer his services , free of charge.

GOODWILL MULTIPLIES: After reading honest Shae's story, LIsmore mechanic Tony Neill has reached out to offer his services , free of charge. Francis Witsenhuysen

THE ripple effect of kindness has quickly become a wave in Lismore.

When Lismore local and mechanic of 40 years, Tony Neill, read about a young man named Shae's good deed in Wednesday's Northern Star, he was inspired to reach out and continue the gift of giving.

Shae recently returned a briefcase full of nearly $500 in cash, bank cards, and sensitive personal and business information back to owner Tiffany Power, who then in turn gifted him the money for his kindness. Shae told Ms Power he hadn't had an easy life and he would now be able to register his car with the reward and be able to look for work properly again.

Mr Neill said the story really resonated with him and he just wanted to help Shae out.

"It just stuck a chord about a young bloke doing something good," Mr Neill said.

"We hear a lot of bad stuff about young kids running riot.

"I just thought he was so honest doing what he did ... so I want to offer Shae a free road worthy, plus any smaller repairs he needs done to get his car registered."

After reading the story Mr Neill said he went to find Shae at Dawson St caravan park but he wasn't there.

"I thought I'd go into the Northern star office to pass on my number and to tell him to come here and see us at City SsangYong," he said.

"Hopefully he makes contact."

Mr Neill said Shae would need a blue slip road worthy which would usually cost $64.

"I believe in the pay it forward concept. People should be kind when they can and the world would be a much nicer place," he said.