The key to snapping up an affordable, family-friendly home

FAMILIES looking to buy in the 2480 postcode have a good choice of properties to call home.

But for those on a budget, it's a highly competitive market out there.

While house prices on the coast continue to be out of reach for many, there's still plenty of choice in other areas for families keen to find a great home.

If you have children and want a bit of a yard with three bedrooms, one bathroom and a single garage, there are more than 27 properties which fit the family-friendly criteria, according to Core Logic,

Prices range from from $239,000 for a property at 19 Shearman Drive, Goonellebah, to a house at 23 Deloraine Rd, Lismore Heights for $379,000.

Those wanting a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home with two parking spaces have a choice of 30 properties.

These will set you back anything from $311,000 for a house at 157 Ballina Rd, East Lismore to $679,000 for a house at 12 Lomandra Ave, Caniaba.

Meanwhile, those wanting a two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit with one parking space will need to move quickly as there are currently just four properties which fit the bill.

Any families looking to stop the morning shower squeeze by purchasing a three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence have a choice of 14 properties.

These range in price from a property at 108 Laurel Ave, Lismore listed with a range of $295,000-$310,000 through to 23 Leycester St, Lismore with a "fast track sale” price but no dollar amount indicated.

Anyone wanting to step into the property market and spend up to $250,000 can look at around 36 properties.

Wal Murray First National Real Estate agent Kaye McGrath said being prepared was critical to snap up the home you fall in love with.

"Having pre-approval with your finances and all your paperwork organised so you are ready to move will mean you can get your family that home they love,” she said.

"We can have multiple buyers who all want the same home but if you are ready to buy, you have a big advantage.”