NEW TOUR: Aussie band Karnivool will visit Byron Bay in May as part of their Praxis Tour.
Music

The Karnivool is back in town

29th Mar 2019 3:33 PM
AUSSIE band Karnivool have just announced their latest tour, and fear not, the Northern Rivers has not been forgotten.

The band will bring their Praxis Tour to The Great Northern Hotel at Byron Bay on May 29.

They said: "We had such a blast on the Road to Unify tour after not playing shows for over 18 months, it was a beautiful reminder of what Karnivool means to us - the connection with everyone”.

"We received a humbling amount of requests to play shows around the country, so we took what we learnt and are using it in a practical way - which is the definition of Praxis.”

"Hard-rock architects”, Karnivool recorded album number three, the brazen and introspective, Asymmetry with legendary producer, Nick DiDia (Rage Against The Machine, Mastodon) at Byron Bay's Studios 301.

The tour kicks off in the band's home state of WA at Bunbury on May 16, taking them round the country, finishing off back in WA in Fremantle.

The Byron Bay gig is one of only a few outside a capital city, so get in quick, some dates have already sold out.

Get your tickets here.

