The kangaroo dish everyone's raving about at Bluesfest

Gourmet Goons owner Max Faulkner with one of his other dishes at Bluesfest. Liana Turner

MAX Faulker's nachos are so good you'd probably eat them off the ground.

And that's exactly what inspired the creation by the owner of Gourmet Goons.

Mr Faulker has been selling his "drunken nachos” en masse to the crowds of Bluesfest Byron Bay.

The "drunken nachos" featuring kangaroo meat are on offer at Bluesfest. Liana Turner

"(The dish) was inspired by drunk kids in Adelaide,” he said.

"We had the hip hop hot pot on the menu but after midnight, kids were drunk, they couldn't read, they'd ask for butter chicken, kebabs, and then they asked for nachos.

"And we were like sure, we can do nachos.”

The punters proceeded to drop the nachos onto the ground, still devouring it.

For Mr Faulkner, this was testament to the quality of the dish, so he made it a permanent fixture to the menu.

"That's one of the best compliments you can get,” he said.

But it's not only the quirky name people have gone crazy for at Bluesfest, as native ingredients are big on their menu.

The drunken nachos' combination of kangaroo, sweet potato and eggplant chips and their special sauce melts in the mouth.

There's even a "sober nachos” vegan option, and the Byron-based team dishes out a generous serve for those seeking a serious festival refuel.

"Everything in the menu in the menu has native ingredients,” Mr Faulkner said.

Mr Faulkner's food stall - located in the Crossroads food hall - even made the Australian Gourmet Food Guide's list of the top food options for this year's Bluesfest along with Byron Bay Organic Doughnuts, which have also proved a hit once more.

Smashed avo on toast, acai bowls, noodles and juice-filled pineapples are also on the menu at the festival, which wraps up today.