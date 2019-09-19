The items bushfire affected residents are desperate for

HELPING OUT: AJ Magnay worker Johan Speck and Drake Village Recovery Centre representative Daniel Jones at the business which is one of several collection points for other items donated to help residents at Drake devastated by the Long Gully Road Fires.

FUEL, pet and livestock feed, and tools.

These are the items Drake Village Resource Centre (DVRC) representative Daniel Jones said is needed by residents of the tiny village, which has lost at least 17 homes to the Long Gully Road Fires.

The fire had burned more than 64,000ha and caused enormous damage to many farmers and landowners in area.

Standing outside Lismore's AJ Magnay Building Supplies at 2, Macauley St, North Lismore, Mr Jones, 45, said the business has generously agreed to be a collection point for people wanting to drop off items to help people affected by the Long Gully Road fires at Drake.

Mr Jones, who works with the Kyogle Food Pantry, said there will be a small marquee outside the store operating Monday to Friday until assist the commencing on September 23 for two weeks until Friday October 4.

He said the residents of Drake are asking the DVRC for livestock feed as the centre is also home to the local disaster emergency centre.

"People have lost sheds, tools and feed so if anyone wants to donate any hardware vouchers it would be very much appreciated,” he said.

"With feed, our preference is for chaff or Biomare pellets as it's ideal mixed with chaff in drought conditions, but any horse pellets will do.”

"Other drop off points are Pets and Saddles at 55 Bridge St, North Lismore and B&B Produce at Casino St, Lismore.”

At the DVRC, committee member Nathan Gillies, 65, said it's been a super-busy and everyone was incredibly grateful for the assistance.

"Feed for livestock and pets goes much faster than food for people,” he said.

"Today has been a day of deliveries, we are stacked up now with water and food bank parcels and we have more coming through the disaster recovery team.

"Water is always good because the rain has put filthy water into people's tanks, that's if they still have tanks.”

Mr Jones and Mr Gillies said they will soon be calling out for hardware items such as wheelbarrows, taps, petrol and diesel vouchers and water pipes.

The DVRC is a not-for-profit community hub staffed by volunteers providing services for a small rural community, including a Post Office, Centrelink and Work for the Dole, arts & craft, library, op shop, coffee and cakes, nursery, computer and internet and is home to, local magazine Drake Village Voice and is a vital hub for the community to come together after their second significant fore in seven months.

More information, call Mr Jones on 0406136 936 or https://www.facebook.com/TheDVRC/