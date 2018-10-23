The intricate work involved in repairing clocks

TICK tock.

Meet Kev Lamb in the Grevillia clock shop.

Not exactly the place you'd expect to find a horologist.

"We're from the Hunter Valley and we retired,” Mr Lamb said.

"We wanted to get away.”

Renovating a house and setting up the clock shop next door has taken some effort.

Tall, dark wood clocks sit alongside old mantlepiece clocks, and chimes and bells whistle across the space.

A romantic ornate French clock hangs on the wall by the door but there are no cuckoo clocks.

Mr Lamb admits he doesn't like them.

A former instrument fitter in the air force, fixing and restoring clocks comes naturally to Mr Lamb.

The most difficult part of the job is sourcing the parts because they're not made any more, he said.

"It can cost a phenomenal amount to bring an old clock back to life,” he said.

People usually want to restore a clock because it was their grandfather's or has been in the family for a long time, Mr Lamb said.

The main country to source clock parts is the US and United Kingdom, he said.

The Americans were the first to produce clocks in the 1830s, Mr Lamb said.

His workshop is spotless, dust being the enemy for exposed clocks.

A golden pendulum swings and Mr Lamb uses a machine to make sure the rhythm of the clock is correct.

The inside workings of the clock are intricate and look complex.

He plans to work three days a week at Tikikiku Clock Shop and suggested customers call before coming out to Grevillia.

Contact Kev Lamb on 6636 4202 or email tikikuku@gmail.com