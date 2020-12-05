The inspiring story behind what drives this young gun to win

AQUAMAN: Lismore Workers Swim Team athlete Ben Auckram, 16, will be increasing his pool time to prepare for the National titles in April 2021.

WHILE most athletes are winding down after a hellish interrupted 2020, one teenager is ramping up his training to finish the year on a winning streak.

Lismore Worker Swim Team multiclass champion Ben Auckram, 16, is still putting in four pool and two gym sessions as week ahead of his final events for the year.

On Friday morning the aqua athlete was on a high after his recent sensational performance which saw his set new state records were confirmed from the State Multiclass in Sydney last month.

“In the 400m freestyle I swam 5.38, in the 200m freestyle I swam 2.46 and for the 100m backstroke it was 1.31,” he said.

“This weekend I am swimming at Sawtell and then the weekend after I’m in Sydney for the for the state carnival which runs from December 12 to 15.

“Dad is coming with me as are some other LWST athletes including Mckinley (Arnison), 15, who is also in the multiclass and Indigo Creighton, 14, along with our coach Peter Harvey.”

Ben said he plans on stepping up his commitment to being the best swimmer her can be early in 2021.

“We have the Nationals in April to rain for,” he said.

“So I will increase my pool training to six times a week an maintain the two gym workouts.”

Coach Harvey said Ben is an excellent role model for other swimmers of all ages and classes.

“Ben is constantly breaking records,” he said.

“He and Mckinley show that everything is a possibility even with a disability.”

Harvey said the club was also excited about their young swimmers who are competing in a development carnival this weekend.

“Some of the team, around a dozen youngsters are in Casino on Saturday for a swimming carnival which will develop their competitive experience,” he said.

“This carnivals are an important pathway for swimmers to get experience in a competitive environment and we like to support all the swimming clubs in the area.”