The incredible power of sound to 'haunt, shock, terrify'

BIG NOISE: Lawrence English at the opening of his Rhythm of Protest exhibition at The Lismore Regional Gallery. Sophie Moeller

WE'VE all heard of tear gas and water cannons as systems of crowd control but contemporary protest has become increasingly about acoustic domination.

Internationally renowned Brisbane artist, composer and curator, Lawrence English, explores the shifting role sound plays in situations of protest and public assembly in his exhibition, Rhythm of Protest.

The solo exhibition by the Brisbane-based artist is on at The Lismore Regional Gallery until April 7 and will also extend out into The Quad.

Mr English says "listening plays a critical part in how we navigate and understand our environment”.

"Historically, our ears, not eyes, revealed what lay beyond the light of the campfire. And importantly, our ears helped us recognise what lay behind us, out of sight.

"Sound has the profound ability to haunt, shock and terrify.

"It has a primordial quality that reaches deep inside us,” he says.

One of his displayed works, Spectral Matters 2018, gives a visual reading of the acoustic history of protest spanning from 1968-2018.

He has taken protest recordings from France, Australia, The United Kingdom, Argentina and The United States amongst other countries.

Big black squares in the readings in recent times show the heavy sound pressure levels deployed by Long Range Acoustic Devices.

The frequencies of these non-lethal acoustic devices are increasingly used to control protests around the world.

In the US, there have been instances of people losing their hearing as a result.

Mr English uses the sound of a gunshot, that is continuous, as an example of such noise.

The exhibition reminds us that sound takes place "somewhere between our brain and our body” and that control over our civil liberties is being taken away not just visually but aurally.

"From Long Range Acoustic Devices used to disperse protesting crowds to military drones that induce a wave of fear in those unlucky enough to be under them to songs blasted on rotation at Guantanamo Bay, we are entering an age where sound is being repositioned as a tool of terror,” says English.

Scoring Resistance, 2019, is another piece in the exhibition that explores ideas of latent sound in our environment and the agency we have over acknowledging it in the background of our lives.

Key protest words of unity have been recorded by local members of the public "as agents of power”, which will be broadcast on a loop to the environment outside the gallery to gauge the public's reaction.

The work will act as an "acoustic solidarity that carries us forward, one proclamation at a time.”