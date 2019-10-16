Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FARMER TED: This four bedroom home sitting on 56 acres sold for more than $1.2m - guess where?
FARMER TED: This four bedroom home sitting on 56 acres sold for more than $1.2m - guess where? Contributed
Property

The houses that sold for more than $1million

Harrison Astbury
by
16th Oct 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LAST week was another strong week for properties sold across the Northern Rivers.

Three homes in the top ten fetched more than $1 million, with the top fetching $1,225,000, which belonged to 3550 Casino Coraki Road in Greenridge.

Sold by T&W McCormack in Casino, this Greenridge property sits on 56 acres of fertile farmland, and can support around 20 head of cattle.

The 56 acres is used primarily to produce a large amount of cut hay, including lucerne, Rhodes grass and oats, and is a "significant income producing enterprise”.

For the cows there is water reticulation infrastructure as well as a set of steel cattle yards.

For the humans the house is open plan with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and six car storage areas.

Regionally, the median property price was $583,000 overall with the median price for a house being $620,000.

Other properties sold in the top ten were:

  • $1,210,000: 65 James Gibson Road, Clunes - Parkinson, Byron Bay
  • $1,075,000: 42 Fig Tree Hill Drive, Lennox Head - Elders, Lennox Head
  • $960,000: 8 Victor Place, Lennox Head - McGrath, Ballina
  • $900,000: 15 Curlew Street, East Ballina - McGrath, Ballina
  • $899,000: 343 Ferndale Road, Lynchs Creek - Kyogle Real Estate
  • $856,000: 1810 Afterlee Road, Afterlee - Kyogle Real Estate
  • $839,000: 6 Coachwood Court, Federal - Elders, Bangalow
  • $825,000: 4/113 Paterson Street, Byron Bay - McGrath, Byron Bay
  • $820,000: 135 Mahoneys Road, Kyogle - Kyogle Real Estate

Data is supplied by RP Data for The Northern Star.

byron bay real estate housing affordability northern rivers property property prices
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    New school to open in the heart of Lismore

    premium_icon New school to open in the heart of Lismore

    Education A NEW type of school will open on the Northern Rivers next year, and hundreds of families are already interested in the concept.

    New fish and chip shop a long-lived family affair

    premium_icon New fish and chip shop a long-lived family affair

    Business This family has been making fish and chips for decades

    Water quality at most popular beaches not tested in 6 years

    premium_icon Water quality at most popular beaches not tested in 6 years

    News Council reveals it hasn't had the staff or resources to do testing

    REVEALED: A-list rock star joins Bluesfest

    premium_icon REVEALED: A-list rock star joins Bluesfest

    Music FESTIVAL organisers add 13 new artists to the festival's line-up