The houses that sold for more than $1million

FARMER TED: This four bedroom home sitting on 56 acres sold for more than $1.2m - guess where?

FARMER TED: This four bedroom home sitting on 56 acres sold for more than $1.2m - guess where? Contributed

LAST week was another strong week for properties sold across the Northern Rivers.

Three homes in the top ten fetched more than $1 million, with the top fetching $1,225,000, which belonged to 3550 Casino Coraki Road in Greenridge.

Sold by T&W McCormack in Casino, this Greenridge property sits on 56 acres of fertile farmland, and can support around 20 head of cattle.

The 56 acres is used primarily to produce a large amount of cut hay, including lucerne, Rhodes grass and oats, and is a "significant income producing enterprise”.

For the cows there is water reticulation infrastructure as well as a set of steel cattle yards.

For the humans the house is open plan with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and six car storage areas.

Regionally, the median property price was $583,000 overall with the median price for a house being $620,000.

Other properties sold in the top ten were:

$1,210,000: 65 James Gibson Road, Clunes - Parkinson, Byron Bay

$1,075,000: 42 Fig Tree Hill Drive, Lennox Head - Elders, Lennox Head

$960,000: 8 Victor Place, Lennox Head - McGrath, Ballina

$900,000: 15 Curlew Street, East Ballina - McGrath, Ballina

$899,000: 343 Ferndale Road, Lynchs Creek - Kyogle Real Estate

$856,000: 1810 Afterlee Road, Afterlee - Kyogle Real Estate

$839,000: 6 Coachwood Court, Federal - Elders, Bangalow

$825,000: 4/113 Paterson Street, Byron Bay - McGrath, Byron Bay

$820,000: 135 Mahoneys Road, Kyogle - Kyogle Real Estate

Data is supplied by RP Data for The Northern Star.