The Honey Badger's sweet connection to the Northern Rivers

The Honey Badger and current Bachelor Nick Cummins with his grandmother Mary O'Reilly. Michelle Cummins

NICK Cummins, also known as the Honey Badger, is now also known as "The Bachie”.

If you don't know him, you must be living in a cave. As the star of the current series of The Bachelor, he's the most talked about person in Australia right now.

But we've discovered one little-known secret about the Honey Badger, and it's the best thing about him yet - he has a strong connection to the Northern Rivers, and his grandmother lived in Kyogle for many years.

We managed to track down Cummins' aunt, Michelle, who shed some light on his connection to our beautiful region, which all started through his paternal grandmother, Mary O'Reilly.

Nick's family life has been widely reported in the media over the years, how much of that is connected to Kyogle?

Nick grew up in Port Macquarie then Brisbane so he didn't see much of Kyogle as a child or teenager.

His love of the outback is strong though so the country life is definitely in his blood.

With all his outback travels he's sure to pay a visit to Kyogle in the future.

What sort of relationship does Nick have with his grandmother?

Nick has a very loving relationship with his (paternal) grandmother.

He is a very big fan (and consumer) of her stewed apples and custard, as are all the grandkids and great grandkids.

He is very affectionate towards his grandma and she is very proud of him.

Mary is the second youngest of 13 kids (11 boys, two girls) from (a property called) Hillview, in Iron Pot Creek.

She married William Cummins in 1956 and relocated to Brisbane where they went on to have seven children. Nick's father Mark is the second oldest.

Mary's family is very well known on the Northern Rivers and her (deceased) brother Kevin was certainly considered a legend for his horsemanship.

Her brother Les is the only surviving brother and lives in Casino with his wife Nola.

The land where the Toonumbar Dam is built was owned by my grandmother Eileen O'Reilly.

What kind of reaction is the family having to the fact he is the new Bachelor?

We are all extremely proud of Nick.

He has worked very hard for his achievements whether on the field playing rugby or as a brand ambassador.

He is very grounded and sees the best in people. He doesn't seek fame yet people and opportunities are drawn to him.

The Honey Badger and current Bachelor Nick Cummins with his relatives, Casino residents Nola and Les. Michelle Cummins

How is your relationship with him? Is he in private as funny as he is in public?

As you can imagine Nick is a very busy man so I will possibly see him at our next family gathering or when I visit Sydney.

I have a great relationship with Nick as does everyone in the family. When Nick calls it is never a quick call, he loves to know how you are going and always makes you feel important.

He is a great story teller and very captivating. He is funny but always more relaxed in a family setting.