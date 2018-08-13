The hits are getting bigger

THROWN OUT: Nathaniel Steele takes the out at first base for Redbirds from Josh Dennis in Far North Coast Major League baseball.

THE base paths were crowded in Far North Coast Major League baseball on Saturday in a high-scoring game where Redbirds came out on top 22-9 against Brothers.

On the adjacent field, Workers took the lead early and gave Norths little room for a comeback in winning 20-4.

Brothers struggled to contain the high-powered Redbirds betters.

Brothers scored first when Jeff Mackney singled on a 2-1 count to bring in a run.

Redbirds evened things up in the top of the second inning thanks to a Garon Clough double.

Redbirds pulled away for good with three runs in the third inning.

Will Riley singled on the first pitch of an at-bat; Robbie Pruess singled on a 1-0 count; and Lewis Johnson brought in one with a sacrifice fly.

Brothers notched seven runs in the sixth inning to try for a comeback but by then Redbirds were too far in front.

Jake Bailey, Riley Donnelly, Nathan Bezrouchko, Jacob Ponton and Jeremy Sexton each had hits.

Redbirds scored another nine runs in the fifth inning with singles to Jordon Thomsom, Pruess and Johnson, doubles to Pruess, Johnson and Clough, a sacrifice fly by Luke Dransfield, and an error on a ball put in play by Luke Davis.

Nathanial Steele earned the win for Redbirds. He went one inning, allowing no runs on no hits, walking one.

Luke Sharpe took the loss for Brothers. He surrendered 14 runs on 15 hits over five innings, walking none.

Brothers had 11 hits in the game. Donnelly and Mackney had multiple hits and Ponton went 3-for-4.

Redbirds collected 20 hits with Pruess, Johnson, Josh Dennis, Dransfield, Steele and Clough each racking up multiple hits. Pruess led the way with 4-for-5.

In the other game, Workers scored three runs in the third inning and another six unearned runs from errors in the fourth push to a big lead.

Norths could respond with just one in each of the second, fourth, fifth and seventh innings.

Six runs in the fifth was the most productive from Workers, with singles to Trent Clark, Jack Cooper and Jordan Williams, and walks to Dan Clark, Noah Worgan and Nick Johnstone.

Multiple hits for Dan Clark, Jack Cooper and Jordan Williams led the way for Workers, with Cooper going 3-for-4 with two singles and a double and Clark 4-for-4 plus two walks.

Jason Britt was the only Norths batter with multiple hits with two singles.

Seth McClelland opened the pitching for Workers, going five innings with five strike-outs and allowing only three runs, giving him the win.

Tim Starr took the loss for Norths with two strike-outs but allowing five hits and seven walks.