The highs and lows in NRRRL

Ballina

Where they finished 2nd

How they got there

One of the most consistent teams throughout the season and looked on track for a second straight premiership.

They went into the grand final off the back of 13 straight wins but were outplayed by Tweed Coast who only lost two games all season.

What to expect next season

Key players have retired but their main group is still together with the addition of retired NRL star and new captain-coach Jamie Lyon along with former NSW Country hooker Zac Beecher.

Byron Bay

Where they finished 11th

How they got there

It looked like they had recruited well but after a horror run of injuries and poor performances they did well to avoid the wooden spoon.

What to expect next season

Former NRL Dally M medallist Todd Carney has signed on as captain-coach but he will need more new recruits and the current crop around him to improve.

Casino

Where they finished 7th

How they got there

Punched above their weight with a smaller forward pack and were unlucky to not reach the semi-finals.

What to expect next season

Halfback Roy Bell has signed on as captain-coach while former NRL player Esi Tonga will add some size in the forwards.

They will have plenty of attacking flair with Bell and five-eighth Trevor Bolt together in the halves.

Cudgen

Where they finished 4th

How they got there

Five-eighth Sam Grant and front-rower Caleb Ziebell proved too big a loss at the back end of the season and they were out of the semi-finals in straight sets.

What to expect next season

Halfback Mark O'Grady takes over as coach with the club expected to use more players from its junior system in 2019.

Evans Head

Where they finished 9th

How they got there

A massive turnover of players this season and they were always going to struggle to cover some of the losses in key positions.

What to expect next season

New coach Tyler Iverson, along with premiership-winning Ballina lock Simon Perkins should help the club get back on track.

Kyogle

Where they finished 8th

How they got there

Played some good football at times but the difference between their best and worst performances never had them seriously in semi-finals contention.

What to expect next season

Shane Robinson takes over as coach after some success at the junior levels of Casino and with the Tweed Coast U18s.

He could do well with the Turkeys still a young side.

Lower Clarence

Where they finished 10th

How they got there

Coach Evan Cochrane walked out just before the start of the NRRRL season and they never looked settled as the year went on.

What to expect next season

There won't be too much improvement with five-eighth Hugh Stanley and lock Dan Randall having signed with South Grafton in the Group 2 competition.

Marist Brothers

Where they finished 6th

How they got there

Managed to bring through a handful of players straight out of the U18s and were unlucky not to make the semi-finals.

What to expect next season

Michael Woods is coaching again and Brothers should benefit from the bulk of its squad having been together for a few years now.

Mullumbimby

Where they finished 5th

How they got there

The most improved team in the competition and reached the semi-finals for the first time since 2009.

What to expect next season

Coach Dallas Waters will be back for a second season and hoping his team can keep building on the 2018 campaign.

Murwillumbah

Where they finished 3rd

How they got there

One of the form teams at the back end of the season and rode that momentum all the way into the preliminary final.

What to expect next season

They will always be pushing for finals as long as halfback Wayde Kelly, hooker Sam O'Dea and centre Caleb Howell are together. Coach Nathan Jordan will be back again.

Northern United

Where they finished 12th

How they got there

Struggled after missing the 2017 season due to financial issues and played some of their better football at the back end of the season.

What to expect next season

Fred Waters and Alwyn Roberts take over as captain-coaches as United faces another year of rebuilding.

Tweed Coast

Where they finished 1st

How they got there

Tweed Coast was dominant for most of the season and blew Ballina off the park 24-4 in the grand final.

What to expect next season

The Raiders will have Brent Kite coaching again and there is no reason why they can't win it back-to-back with the team they have.