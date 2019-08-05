Menu
SPONSORSHIP: Gracie Rapmund, 11, Casino BMX rider was recently sponsored by Dirt Girlz Clothing, a Western Australia business which aims to empower and promote girls in a male dominated.
The high cost of having sporty children

Susanna Freymark
5th Aug 2019 11:07 AM
MOST Australian parents with children aged six to 18 years old are involved in at least one sporting activity a week.

The Australian Active Kids Report found 72 percent of parents said they were more involved in these activities than their own parents were.

Almost 50 percent of kids aged six to 13 were actively involved in soccer - the most popular team sport - followed closely by basketball, cricket and netball.

Parents typically spend almost six hours driving to games and training, another five-and- a-half hours waiting at games and about five hours involved with their kids' sports each week, the survey showed.

We asked Northern Rivers parents how much they spend per child on sport, not including petrol costs.

Fees for a year of tennis for two children cost a Casino parent $10,000 a year for tennis (lessons only, no tournaments).

A mother of two said her children do martial arts.

"One child is $85/month for up to 2x1 hour group lessons per week, Tae Kwon Do. More for grading, belts, uniforms and I need to check again but don't think you can use the active kids vouchers at all," she said.

A netball parent said it only cost $170 a year.

A parent of rugby children said,

"To play rugby with the Casino Bulls, we pay nothing with the active kids vouchers. This also includes their socks, gear bag, training shirt and playing shorts."

For swimming, one parent said it was $750 for two kids for swimming lessons for the year and she couldn't use active kids vouchers.

Dance came out at $1350 a year.

Another parent said, despite the cost of $5,000 per year for her children's sport "it was worth every penny."

