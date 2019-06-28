The hefty price tag to finish controversial sculpture

CONTROVERSIAL: The final stage of the installation of Corey Thomas' 12 metre tall lighthouse sculpture on the new Bayshore Drive Roundabout at Byron Bay.

CONTROVERSIAL: The final stage of the installation of Corey Thomas' 12 metre tall lighthouse sculpture on the new Bayshore Drive Roundabout at Byron Bay. Marc Stapelberg

IT COULD cost another $50,000 to finish Byron Bay's controversial Lighthouse Sculpture on Bayshore Drive

The original costing for the project was $55,000, but it was revealed at a Public Art Panel meeting earlier this week the artist did not have enough time to finish the sculpture.

The options considered were: accept the proposed works to The Lighthouse and progress towards implementation; leave the sculpture in its current state; and to present a third option if it considers there is a further viable alternative.

The final stage of the installation of Corey Thomas' 12 metre tall lighthouse sculpture on the new Bayshore Drive Roundabout at Byron Bay. Marc Stapelberg

Chair of the council's Public Art Panel, Councillor Sarah Ndiaye said it was agreed by the vast majority of people on the panel the artist should have the chance to finish the work.

"There were multiple challenges that arose that were not of his making which meant he had about half the time that he was supposed to have on site,” Cr Ndiaye said.

She said the panel had undertaken a full review of the process.

"The artist is prepared to come and do that work at no cost but there is a cost associated with road traffic mitigation.

"Depending on how many days it takes could be three to five so there's a cost of somewhere between $25,000 and $50,000, which is unfortunate.

"In all fairness, the artist was in a very difficult work situation where he was being yelled at and abused 50-100 times a day.

"He had support staff he wanted to work with him on site and that through the lack of us having some art liaison person that wasn't allowed by the subcontractor, so he was having to do all the work himself rather than having support doing the riveting and things like that.

"Since it was last brought up the artist has brought up further drawings and information to demonstrate what work would be done and how it would be done.”

The final decision will come to a Byron Shire Council meeting in August, where councillors will vote on the matter.

No work will be done on the sculpture in the meantime.