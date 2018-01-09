Tough, hot conditions for young cricket players

WELL BOWLED: Ballina Coast bowler Rupert Fahy with wicketkeeper Will Bates, puts the pressure on a batsman Met South West District at Hill Park, Wollongbar, in their opening match of the Ballina U13 Cricket Carnival.

WELL BOWLED: Ballina Coast bowler Rupert Fahy with wicketkeeper Will Bates, puts the pressure on a batsman Met South West District at Hill Park, Wollongbar, in their opening match of the Ballina U13 Cricket Carnival. Alison Paterson

THE baggy green cap might be a way off yet but the enthusiasm and sportsmanship is already there.

As the teams lined up for the Ballina U13 Cricket Carnival, ovals throughout the area saw teams of talented youngsters from all over the state and beyond line up at the crease.

Yesterday, as the temperature rose steadily at Hill Park in Wollongbar, the Ballina Coast team took on the more experienced Met South West District squad from Brisbane.

Playing together for the first time, the lads from Ballina Coast played well but were defeated 173-94 by Met South West District.

FUTURE CHAMPIONS: Members of the Ballina Coast development team with coach John Cunningham, are playing in the Ballina U13 Cricket Carnival this week. Alison Paterson

Ballina Coast coach John Cunningham said he was proud of the team whom he said did very well in tough conditions.

"Our best score was 26 runs by Blake Raymond and we had good bowling from Malak Singh who achieved 2-19," he said.

"It's a great effort as it's the first time they have played together and they are a fine bunch of young players.

TOP TEAMS: The young men from the Metro South West in Brisbane proved too good for Ballina Coast in round one of the Ballina U13 Cricket Carnival. Captain Nadula Tennakoon with players Ashwyn Smith, William France, Jerome Williams, Vidun Peryapperum, Tivan Mahaarachchia, Toby Harris, Curtis Beevers, Yadar Naickeb, Ryan Mayer and coach Daniel Schmidt. Alison Paterson

This Brisbane side is a tough team in very hot conditions so it's important to keep hydrated.

"They are playing very well. It's the first time many of them have played representative cricket."

Cunningham said while the players were a little nervous, they had stepped up and shown more confidence as the match progressed.

"It's about gaining skills, experience and getting out of their comfort zone a bit," he said.

"But it's also about having fun."

Met South West District captain Nadula Tennakoon said he felt positive his team would play well throughout the carnival.

The carnival involves 22 representative teams from all over New South Wales as well as two Brisbane squads. It finishes on January 12.