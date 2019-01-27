The Heat is on for Sammy-Jo

The Heat celebrate with the trophy after wining the match the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) final between the Sydney Sixers and the Brisbane Heat at Drummoyne Oval in Sydney.

The Heat celebrate with the trophy after wining the match the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) final between the Sydney Sixers and the Brisbane Heat at Drummoyne Oval in Sydney. STEVE CHRISTO

LISMORE cricket product Sammy-Jo Johnson capped a breakout season in the Women's Big Bash League by winning the final with the Brisbane Heat at Drummoyne Oval in Sydney.

It was a big win on Saturday for the Heat, who were underdogs against a Sixers team going for three straight titles under captain Ellyse Perry and the talented Alyssa Healy.

Johnson took her 20th wicket of the season to help restrict the Sixers to 7-131 after they won the toss and batted first.

An early boundary was as good as it got for Johnson in the run chase before she was bowled by the Sixers' spearhead, South African Marizanne Kapp, on four.

However, the Heat bat deep and finished on 7-132 with four balls to spare off the back of a match-winning innings by Beth Mooney.

Mooney top-scored with 65 from 46 balls as she battled dehydration, needing help from team trainers along the way.

Johnson was one of the leading players in the competition this season and was picked in most experts' team of the tournament.

She is now in the frame for Australian team selection as an-all-rounder for a one-day international series on home soil against New Zealand next month.

She toured India with Australia A last November, which she credits for her good form.

"It's been a crazy summer and a bit of a roller-coaster ride, to be honest,” Johnson said.

"I've always wanted to play for Australia and I'm doing my best to put myself in the selection frame.”

Johnson finished Year 12 at Blue Hills College, Goonellabah, in 2011 and made her state debut for Queensland the same year.

A knee injury slowed her down and she eventually took time off before coming back through Gold Coast grade cricket in 2015.

Former Bangalow cricketer Angela Reakes was part of the past two winning Sixers teams before moving to the Melbourne Stars this season, where she opened the batting.

Alstonville product Georgia Redmayne played for the Hobart Hurricanes while Carly Leeson of Maclean is another in the Sixers squad.

Leeson did not play in the final.

Meanwhile, Lismore juniors Tom Cooper and Simon Milenko are on the verge of the finals in the men's Big Bash League.

Cooper plays for the third-placed Melbourne Rengades while Milenko is with competition leaders Hobart.

Tweed product Max Bryant has been opening the batting for the seventh-placed Brisbane Heat.