The healing power of photographic art

WINDOWS: Jim Hourigan from Healing Photo Art (back row second from left) and Kathryn Blaich (bottom left) with Tuckeroo staff and 5 of 30 picture that will grace the facility's walls. Christian Morrow

RESIDENTS at Tuckeroo the Sub-acute Mental Health Unit at Byron Bay Hospital will soon be able to rest their eyes on 30 gorgeous photo- graphs of the natural world.

Jim Hourigan delivered the works to Tuckeroo last week on behalf of Healing Photo Art, an international non-profit art organisation that donates nature photographs to medical facilities and hospitals.

Kathryn Blaich Senior Occupational Therapist at Tuckeroo said Mr Hourigan had been like a guardian angel for the facility.

"Art and nature are very powerful healing modalities, so to have these pictures hanging around the unit will be wonderful for the people staying here,” she said.

"We have been open for a year and have trying to get artwork here before without success until Jim came along.”

"The Foundation was established in the USA in 2002 by photographer Elaine Poggi, who turned her personal tragedy of the loss of her mother into a worldwide campaign to bring photos of nature into hospitals,” Mr Hourigan said.

"Elaine got in touch with me to help with the campaign here in Australia and great to be able to deliver these paintings here today.”

For more go to healingphotoart.org.