‘The hardest thing ever.’ Fourth Masked Singer revealed

Securing Jackie O's first correct guess of The Masked Singer, tonight The Rhino lifted its giant head to reveal the secret celebrity hiding within.

Wendell Sailor was the man behind the mask, to jumps of joy from judges Jackie, Hughesy and Lindsay who locked in the Rugby player at the end of the episode.

He had rapped and sung along to Flo Rida's dancefloor smash hit Low, busting out his signature rhino moves as he went. While it wasn't enough to keep him in the competition, the judges were full of praise.

But when the star lifted his mask, he seemed defeated.

"It was the hardest thing he'd ever done," Sailor said, adding that he's "not much of a singer".

"Like, I'd rather play an Origin or grand final.

"And also, I get claustrophobic, so this is more terrifying, coming out here, having to perform. Learning the song, learning to dance, obviously the crowd."

Wendell Sailor said The Masked Singer was “the hardest thing he’s ever done.”

Joking that he knew Jackie and Lindsay would enjoy his energetic moves, the star said he joined the secret cast to "test himself."

"I don't think I can really sing. I just love music and I love people and I love testing myself."

His candid response led to a sweet moment between him and Mean Girls actress Lindsay, the star joking that he reminded him of her dad.

"I think your singing was so great," said Lindsay, with Sailor joking: "I'm one of those guys when I'm singing, I make up words in a song. My daughter says it to me."

Lindsay responded with a laugh: "My dad does that. Does she say, 'Dad, stop embarrassing me. It's wrong?'"

The 45-year-old has three kids, and has represented Australia in both rugby league and rugby union.

With comedian Nazeem Hussain joining the panel tonight, the guesses were here, there and everywhere.

Here's what the confused judges threw out tonight:

SPIDER

According to The Spider herself, the judges are “way off”. Picture: Channel 10.

Belting out a sassy rendition of AC/DC's Long Way To The Top, The Spider's performance wowed the judges, but left them no closer to answers. With an updated clue package offering, most bizarrely, a framed picture of Jennifer Aniston, and another of The Pope, the judges were simply stumped. Jackie O guessed Shakira, while Dannii - the judge who has proven to be quite the code-cracker already - picked Jessica Mauboy or Dami Im. Lindsay and Hughesy couldn't offer a single guess, but funny man Nazeem threw Schapelle Corby into the mix. Given how insane this show is, he could be right.

MONSTER

The judges were perplexed by The Monster’s mention of the number 31. Picture: Channel 10.

Teeny tiny and adorable but with a voice that packs a punch, the panel were pretty certain The Monster is a professional singer. Belting out karaoke favourite I Want To Know What Love Is by Foreigner, The Monster was quick to get the audience on their feet.

Jackie was the first judge to guess with actress and singer Billie Piper, while a frustrated Dannii went for Aussie actress Virginia Gay. Lindsay laughed as she gave yet another stab in the dark with Shania Twain, while Nazeem joked that it was in fact his high school science teacher. Hughesy's wildcard guess was Ronda Rousey.

RHINO

The Rhino’s out of the bag: it’s WENDELL SAILOR

Singing Flo Rida's Low, guesses for The Rhino ranged from UFC fighter Conor McGregor, to Barry Hall, Warwick Capper, Anthony Mundine and former NRL player John Hopoate. Some fans watching along at home backed Hughesy for a change, certain it was Barry Hall, while many were on board with Jackie's first - and correct - guess.

DRAGON

The Dragon is up there with the hardest celebrity name to crack. Picture: Channel 10.

With his ever-changing vocals impossible to pinpoint, the judging panel still couldn't figure out whether The Dragon was a sportsman, music industry figure, journalist or actor. Their picks ranged from Ben Cousins, to Ernie Dingo, Daniel Ricardo, Waleed Aly and even Ben Gillies from Silverchair.

Whoever it is, their rendition of Katy Perry's Roar was enough to keep him (or her?) in the competition. We'll figure you out soon, Dragon.

UNICORN

The judges seem to think The Unicorn is an international celebrity. Picture: Channel 10.

Seemingly bounding out on stage with more confidence each episode, The Unicorn's version of Tina Turner's Proud Mary was flawless.

Still, the judges were baffled.

Nazeem made a solid call with Sophie Monk, referencing the rose petals (The Bachelorette), and the revelation that she was one "part of a group" (Bardot). Hughesy went for Killing Heidi singer Ella Hooper, while Dannii opted for Spice Girl Mel B. Lindsay wondered whether it could be Mahalia Barnes or Stevie Nicks, and Jackie thought it could well be former Destiny's Child member Michelle Williams.

We think it could be a while before The Unicorn unmasks, unfortunately.

Th e Masked Singer continues next Monday night at 7.30pm on Channel 10