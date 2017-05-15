24°
The Happiest Refugee is on his way here

Javier Encalada
| 15th May 2017 9:35 AM
COMEDIAN Anh Do brings his best-selling memoir, The Happiest Refugee, to life in a ground-breaking stand-up show.

Performed at Park Lane Theatre for one night only in September, this moving, inspirational and unforgettable theatre experience combines humour, real life stories, photos and filmed pieces to retell Do's amazing story.

Anh Do travelled to Australia in 1980 on an eight metre fishing boat with 47 other Vietnamese refugees.

Sick with dehydration and one person already dead, the journey was the first of many struggles for a young Do, who overcame all manner of difficulties throughout his life to become a lawyer and, in 2008, Australia's Comedian of the Year.

Today he is one of Australia's most sought after stand-ups, as well as a talented writer, actor, producer and Star of the ABC TV's Anh's Brush With Fame.

Do's struggles as a young refugee - his difficulties with English, divorcing parents, being bullied and broke, are brought to life in this hilarious but moving new stage show, garnering this happy refugee standing ovations across the country.

  • At Park Lane Theatre, Lennox Head, on Friday, September 1, from 8pm. For details visit communityspaces.com.au.
Topics:  anh do comedy lennox head northern rivers enter the happiest refugee whatson

