MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Cut Loose Hair and Beauty owner Amanda Clifford is raising money for the Cancer Council.
Business

The hairdresser cutting hair for a cause

Jackie Munro
by
4th Oct 2019 12:00 PM
FOR hairdresser Amanda Clifford, the best part of her job is being able to help women look and feel beautiful.

Ms Clifford, who has been a hairdresser for 16 years, said she purchased Cut Loose Hair and Beauty in August, and said it has been fantastic being a business owner.

"I have been working towards owning my own business my entire career," she said.

"It has been so great having my own business. It's been everything I imagined and more. I'm loving it and I don't know why I didn't do it earlier."

When Ms Clifford said when she took over ownership of the Keen Street salon, she decided to use her business to help make a real difference to her community by supporting the Cancer Council.

Ms Clifford said to celebrate the opening of her salon, for the entire month of October, 5 per cent from all services will be donated to the Cancer Council, an organisation she said is close to her heart.

"I've been inspired by some amazing people in my life who have been affected by cancer, in particular my nan, Eileen McDonald," she said.

"That's why I want to take this opportunity to support the Cancer Council in the hope that one day we will find a cure for this insidious disease."

She said she will also be hosting a Girls Night In fundraiser on October 12, with all money from ticket sales and donations on the night going straight to the Cancer Council.

The Girls Night In event will involve a hair tutorial session with advice on how to style your hair at home, as well as drinks and nibbles, plenty of prizes and a gift bag to take home.

Tickets for the Girls Night In are limited and cost $40 each, and can be purchased from her salon.

Ms Clifford said her grandmother's selflessness inspired her to use her business to help make a difference.

"As a life member of the CWA, my nan Eileen taught me the importance of supporting your community," she said.

"Her generosity and positivity made me the person I am today; losing her to cancer in 2008 was a tragedy I'd like to help other families avoid."

Lismore Northern Star

