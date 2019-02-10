The Gunnas get the job done

Action from the Far North Coast Division 1 Softball at Albert Park, Lismore on Saturday.

Action from the Far North Coast Division 1 Softball at Albert Park, Lismore on Saturday. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

GOONELLABAH Gunnas clawed back from an 8-2 deficit at the bottom of the fourth innings to pull off a remarkable 12-10 win over Casino Cougars in Far North Coast softball.

In hot and muggy conditions, Casino started well with well-placed hits to Country Connell, Jade Pope, Lachlan Coe and Charlotte Blaikie and a home run to Oliver Shield.

They scored six runs and further frustrated Gunnas by keeping them scoreless in the first dig.

It the second, third and fourth innings, the teams kept each other at bay with tight fielding, conceding only two runs each.

Casino's Shields and Mikayla Coe stood out while there were outfield catches to Talarra Berry and Di Allen.

The highlight for Goonellabah in those innings was an impressive triple play involving Sharon Foster taking a line drive hit, throwing the runner out at third, who was caught off base, and a quick throw to first. Debbie Edwards took some good catches.

Casino led 10-2 going into the fifth.

But Goonellabah proved they are a force in Division Red and unleashed with the bat, led by Leanne Lovett, Jodie Foster and Zac Poulton.

Casino struggled to find the mark on the mound and errors crept into their game, allowing Goonellabah to take a hard-fought win.

Ballina Hammerheads defeated Workers Wild Turkeys 12-6 in a tight battle in Division Black, forging ahead only in the fourth innings.

Workers showed disciplined batting in the first innings, waiting for the strike, before Gaynor Palmer, Lyn McDonald and Bronwyn Gibson cleared the infield with hits to score six runs.

When Ballina batted they were shut out by aggressive fielding from pitcher Carmen Thomas, second base Erin Rucker and third base Lauren Forrester.

But Hammerheads came out firing in the second, keeping Turkeys scoreless with a strike-out to pitcher Hannah Graham, an assist from Graham throwing the batter-runner out at first and a foul fly ball to Jodi Knight at third.

Ballina backed up that fielding by piling on six runs with hits to Dayna Carey and Johana Presgrave and home runs to Amanda Nott and Graham to level at 6-all.

Hammerheads denied Workers again when a blazing ball off Thomas' bat was taken by Nott at leftfield, preventing a certain home run.

Workers restricted Ballina to one run in the third with Thomas, Forrester, Palmer and Rucker fielding well.

But it was all Ballina from then on as Graham slammed another homer along with hits to Julia Lucas, Maxworthy and Nott to score five runs.

Rous Rascals defeated Workers Mighty Ducks 18-13 in their usual close game in Division Grey.

After it was 12-all at the bottom of the second innings, Rous changed pitchers and Lachlan O'Sullivan limited Workers to just one run.

Ashlen Mathie started Rascals' batting rally with a three-base hit to follow his home run in the first innings.

Along with hits from O'Sullivan and Rhianna Browning, Rous scored another six runs to put the game beyond doubt.