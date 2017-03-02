The greyhound industry to get a 'fair go'

Minister Paul Toole, Member for Lismore Thomas George and Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis at Lismore Greyhound Track

A MEETING between Northern Rivers greyhound racing clubs and minister for racing Paul Toole has confirmed the state government's commitment to the future of the sport in the Northern Rivers, according to Lismore MP Thomas George.

Mr Toole was visiting to discuss the industry's future ahead of the NSW Government's response to the recently released Greyhound Industry Reform Panel report.

"Like many other clubs across the state, for those in the Lismore and Casino clubs it's more than just an income or hobby, the greyhounds they care for and train are part of their families," he said.

"The NSW Government has made it very clear that we are giving the industry a fair go and a real chance for reform, but it's important the industry meets community expectations.

"We are currently considering the 122 recommendations made by the reform panel and I encourage everyone to read the report and have their say."

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said greyhound racing is a very significant industry in regional areas.

"The Northern Rivers region has four greyhound clubs and contributes an enormous $14.3 million annually to the local economy," Mr Gulaptis said.

The Greyhound Industry Reform Panel report can be found at http://www.racing.justice.nsw.gov.au/Pages/greyhound-racing-nsw.aspx