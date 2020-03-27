Freezers have sold out in Casino.

The Great Freezer Rush of 2020 is what Mark Oaten called last week’s sales on fridges and freezers.

Oatens in Casino has sold out of freezers and are unable to get any more at the moment, Mr Oaten said after people rushed to buy white goods to store food during the coronavirus outbreak.

They sold all 18 freezers they had and remain open for essentials such as washing machines and lift chairs.

“There aren’t many customers coming through the door,” Mr Oaten said.

Casino it seems has a dearth of freezers.

Oatens can home deliver. Call 6662 3877.

Betta Electrical in Casino have also sold out of freezers.

For home deliveries on other items call 6662 4455.