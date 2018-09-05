The good and the bad: Time to have your say on the NDIS

PEOPLE with disabilities, their families, carers and disability service providers from across the NSW Northern Rivers will all come together on September 7 to call for urgent changes to the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS).

The Every Australian Counts Make it Work forum at Ballina is one of many forums being held across Australia over the next three months to highlight ongoing issues with the NDIS and to call for urgent reform.

The forums will see local people with disability, families and carers, and disability service providers participate in a Q&A style panel to discuss what is working with the NDIS in the local region and where the scheme is falling down.

Every Australian Counts spokesperson Kirsten Deane said while the NDIS is working well for some people and transforming lives every day, it is not yet working well for everyone.

"When the NDIS works well we see the amazing difference it can make to people's lives,” Ms Deane said.

"But too many people are missing out on the benefits the NDIS can deliver. The system is bureaucratic and too hard for people and providers to navigate. People are missing out and falling through the cracks.

"People with disability and their families fought hard for the introduction of the NDIS. We all want it work. These problems have to be fixed so people can finally get the support they so desperately need.

"We've invited all local MPS to the event as well so they can hear from their local community about what's working with the NDIS and what isn't - and what needs to be done to fix it.

"We want MPs to take their ideas back to Canberra and make sure people with disability finally get the NDIS they want and deserve,” said Ms Deane.

NDIS forum