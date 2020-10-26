‘The Goldie is rotten’: How city turned student to stripper

Tyana Hansen admits she is no saint.

Yes, she likes to have a good time, she works as a stripper and is raking in six figures a year on adult entertainment site OnlyFans.

The 25-year-old admits that is a world away from who she was when she first arrived on the Gold Coast in her late teens to study a double degree at university.

Asked how long ago she arrived, she muses: "Seven years...that's all it took.

"It was a complete shock coming to the Gold Coast - the Gold Coast is corrupt," she says, laughing.

"I was a sweet innocent girl, I was. I am. But I came to the Gold Coast, I went to uni, I was doing a double degree."

She started working as a stripper and travelling five or six times a year overseas.

"I would take breaks from stripping, I went to work as a safety officer at one point for a big mining company. It was Work Health and Safety. Ran the site, ran the toolbox meetings.

"I did it for a year but I was like 'This is boring, I can make $250,000 a year working for myself for two days a week'. Or I can work for someone else and get yelled at for $1200 a week. People hate safety officers," she reflects.

But she believes the fact she has chosen to take her clothes off for a living should not impact the case against her after being one of nine Gold Coasters charged in a police drug sting.

The charges stem from what is understood to be her attendance at a private birthday party at The Star penthouse.

"By the QPS, it was brought up - me being a stripper - and they have painted me a certain way and put me in a box.

"I'm happy to play that role if it's for financial benefit for me but at the end of the day I don't really have anything to prove to anyone else. It's just disappointing the QPS have painted me (a certain) way when I'm not that way at all."

The Ultra Tune TV ad regular - starring alongside Mike Tyson and Charlie Sheen - doesn't think her court drama will impact her Ultra Tune ambassador role: "I think Ultra Tune is all about controversy that is why they put the people in the ads that they do. They don't put saints in the ads. I think Ultra Tune is a big believer in second chances and that was why (they) put Mike Tyson in, because everyone deserves a second chance."

