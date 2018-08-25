Menu
The ‘edgy’ goatee is making a comeback

by Marnie Cohen
25th Aug 2018 4:36 AM

THEY may be associated with the grungy slacker styles of the '90s, but goatees are making a comeback in a modern makeover as the latest hot grooming trend.

Even more surprising is the fact that new research reveals that 69 per cent of Australians would most like to see it make a hirsute comeback.

But it's not the goatee we've grown to know and love.

 

Hot trend: Sean Roberts and Stephen Lanfranco are proud of their goatees. Picture: Dylan Robinson
According to three-times Australian men's hairdresser and hair educator of the year Jules Tognini, the iconic look is coming back "edgier and rougher" than ever before.

"It's the return of the goatee, but not as we know it," he said.

"Slightly disconnected and more lived-in, this style is a winner as it can be altered to flatter just about any face shape.

"Like in fashion, grooming trends are cyclical but when we see a particular style resurface it's never the exact same," Mr Tognini said.

Celebrities who have or had goatees

Robert Downey Jr. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Robert Downey Jr. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

 

 

Brad Pitt. Picture: Kevin Winter/ImageDirect/Getty.
Brad Pitt. Picture: Kevin Winter/ImageDirect/Getty.

 

Ryan Gosling. Picture: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Ryan Gosling. Picture: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

 

As for the goatee's biggest supporters, figures show three-quarters of females and Millennials are on board with its return.

Stephen Lanfranco says his modern-day goatee perfectly complements his laid-back grooming style.

"I am a very natural guy by nature, which is reflected in my overall grooming style," he said.

