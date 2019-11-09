The 'giraffe' saving kids' lives

FUNDS: Cherry Street Sports Club representatives with Our Kids' Rebekka Battista at the announcement of the donation .

THE Resuscitaire is an open intensive care crib used in the resuscitation of newborns and babies and Ballina District Hospital is closer to purchasing one thanks to a donation from Cherry Street Sports Club.

Affectionately called 'a giraffe' as its shape resembles the animal, it is a life-saving piece of equipment that provides open access for the paediatric medical team to resuscitate a child when they present at the Emergency Department.

The Cherry Street Sports Club in Ballina have come to the help of Our Kids with a generous donation to purchase the key item from local hospitals' wish list.

The club donated $20,000 from their Club Grants Scheme to purchase the Resuscitaire for the Ballina District Hospital Emergency Department.

"Rebekka Battista and the Our Kids team have been fundraising for months and months for other items to help local children, so we thought it would be great to ensure the team from Our Kids could make a difference instantly to kids in our region," Tere Sheehan, General Manager Cherry Street Spots Club said.

"Cherry Street Sports Club plays an integral part in the Ballina Community and this significant donation is just one of the many our club provides.

"We are proud to be at the heart of this community."

Funds have also been raised for a new Resuscitaire for Lismore Base Hospital, thanks to two recent golf days; the Local Government Golf Day and the Lismore Our Kids Golf Day.

To support Our Kids, call Mrs Battista on 66202705.