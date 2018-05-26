The G'bah venture that will spark new businesses

Goonellabah Business Hub co-owners David and Stacey Russell are focused on providing space for new businesses.

TAKING your business idea from your spare room at home to renting a premises is a massive and often frightening step.

Negotiating a lease, getting permission from council, sorting out the 1001 details involved - it's enough to scare the bravest entrepreneur.

But now Lismore investors David and Stacey Russell have decided to make this step easier by opening the Goonellebah Business Hub.

On Friday the couple, along with Lismore MP Thomas George, held an official opening of the venture.

Mr Russell said they decided to created the Goonellabah Business Hub for professionals, small and start-up businesses.

"As you can see we have some great tenants already and I feel they will work together and bounce ideas off each other,” he said.

"We hope this hub will encourage new business start-ups in the Northern Rivers.”

Mr Russell, who is a also a super-car driver, said he was pleased with the positive response from people looking to take the next step and give their small business more space to grow.

"Currently the space is at 50 per cent capacity with eight different small businesses owners have embarked on their dream,” he said.

"We now have room for a further eight to move in.”

Mr George, Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith, Cr Bill Moorehouse and Cr Gianpiero Battista met some of the business-owners who had already taken up residence.

Misty and Min's Leigha Lawlor said it was a huge step for her to take up a place at the hub for her speciality gift and nappy origami business.

"But David worked with me to find a way to make this happen,” she said.

Ashlyn's Hair & Beauty's Ashlyn Ramsey said she was really excited about the opportunity to move from a home studio to a more professional space.

Inner Knowing's health and wellness coach, Celestine Fedley said she was thrilled to be opening her business at the hub.

Money Catcher's Deanna Mannix said she was pleased to have moved her business to the Goonellebah premises.

She said her business which specialises in unclaimed monies, locates people that have unclaimed money, assets and property owing to them.

At the opening Mr George said Ms Mannix had advised him earlier in the day of an amount her was owed.

He said business hubs are an important way for entrepreneurs to network with other business operators.

"Starting a new business can be a scary experience,” he said.

"Business hubs are important in bringing together like minded people, who are looking to learn and grow their operation.”

Mr Russell said he and his wife were thrilled to be back in the Northern Rivers.

"We recently moved back into the area with a young family,” Mr Russell said.

"It's very hard for someone starting a new business to find reasonably priced premises in Goonellabah and we offer start-ups a cost effective, flood free office or retail space.”

Mr Russell said current business already confirmed for the hub include; Ashlyn's Hair & Beauty, Campbell Counselling (Rebecca Clarkson psychologist), Creating Inner Balance, Lumen Art Therapy, Misty and Min, Money Catchers, The Tinker's Cuss - Luke Burless formal hire.

North Coast Commercial agent Chris Hazlett said he was really pleased with the response so far.

Expressions of interest for those looking to access the Goonellabah Business Hub should contact the commercial property manager on 1300 721 816.