THE GAMES: Squash stars hit-out at officials

SQUASH: Australia's number one squash player Ryan Cuskelly has used social media to hit out at Commonwealth Games scheduling officials.

Cuskelly was left disappointed after both Australian mens doubles teams were relegated to the back courts for their quarter-final clashes today.

The number-one-seeded team of Cuskelly and Yamba's Cameron Pilley will battle English duo Darryl Selby and Adrian Waller at 1pm.

Fellow Australians, and Commonwealth Games fifth-seeds David Palmer and Zac Alexander will face off against third-seeds Paul Coll and Campbell Grayson in a Trans-Tasman showdown at 2pm.

But both games have been pulled from the mian glass court in a decision that has been blasted by the Evans Head player.

"Dissapointing that the two Aussies teams seeded 1 and 5 are on the back courts today for QF where it can only sit 170," Cuskelly wrote on Twitter. "We could of (sic) had a full house today with 2500 people watching both teams on the glass court.

"I just don't get it."

The decision follows what has been a tough run for squash this Commonwealth Games, with rare glimpses of the action shown on free-to-air television through broadcasters Channel 7.

After the orgasnisation was inundated with complaints of a lack of coverage, Squash Australia has begun imploring fans to ring the broadcaster and demand more squash.

Cuskelly also hoped the squash might get more airtime in the coming days with Australian teams likely to make the finals in the mens doubles and mixed doubles.

"The girls got on the live TV, but there wasn't much singles action which was disappointing," Cuskelly told News Corp.

"It would be nice if they showed some love to the squash players."