The gamebreakers who can lock spots in cricket finals

Alstonville fast bowler Terry Murphy is a key man for his team in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

SPORTS editor Mitchell Craig has named the key men ahead of the Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket finals.

Terry Murphy, Alstonville

Working well in tandem with all-rounder Steve Robb and the pair have taken 50 wickets between them this season.

Murphy, a fast bowler, has taken 21 of them and is also a handy batsman having scored 71 runs in a crucial innings against Lennox Head.

Keep an eye on captain Kyle Yager and top order batsman Greg Potter in the coming weeks.

Charles Mitchell, Casino

A breakout season in the top grade and the competitions highest run-scorer.

Mitchell has already scored 816 runs this season and has been a match-winner in both formats of the game.

Caleb Ziebell, Cudgen

Representative commitments and rain-affected rounds has limited his involvement this season but he looks set to fire heading into the finals.

Ziebell was dominant with a 150-run effort against Pottsville and has still managed to score 511 runs having only batted in five two-day games.

Ben Moyle, Lennox Head

Two centuries this season and he has the potential to be among the best batsman in the competition.

He already has plenty of power for a 16-year-old and the Pirates will need him scoring runs on a more consistent basis.

Jason Caught, Lismore Workers

Workers are a genuine semi-finals chance and the clubs resurgence has been steered by experienced captain Jason Caught.

The left-arm quick has taken 26 wickets while two half centuries have paved the way for wins over Alstonville and Casino.

His match-winning efforts are even more impressive considering they came from batting at nine in the tail end.

Ash Simes, Marist Brothers

Brothers have struggled with the bat in recent weeks and they need a boost from big-hitting opener Ash Simes.

Simes struggled with an injury in the Twenty20 rounds after back-to-back half centuries in a convincing win over competition leaders Cudgen.

He scored 54 and 71 not out and has a chance to pile on the runs in the final round against bottom-placed Murwillumbah.

Mika Ekstrom, Pottsville

Pottsville has a stacked batting card with a lot of batsmen capable of scoring runs on any given day.

If they do well in the finals it could come off the back of fast bowler Mike Ekstrom.

The South African import adds an x-factor with his pace and ability to take wickets.