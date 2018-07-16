Menu
The future of Wentworth is under a cloud. Picture: Ian Currie
Is this the end for Wentworth?

by COLIN VICKERY
16th Jul 2018 1:47 PM
THE future of Wentworth is under a cloud with Foxtel acknowledging there are no immediate plans to film more episodes once production on the latest season finishes in just over a week's time.

The shock news comes less than a fortnight after the Aussie prison drama won Logies for Outstanding Drama Series and Most Popular Drama Program.

Pamela RaBe, who plays Joan "The Freak" Ferguson won the Logie for Most Outstanding actor.

Early reports suggested that Wentworth was definitely finished but Foxtel has released a statement saying the show is the subject of ongoing discussions.

"Discussions between Foxtel and FremantleMedia regarding future seasons of Wentworth continue," a Foxtel spokesman said.

"Season 7 of the series will conclude production in Melbourne on Friday July 27th."

Seasons six and seven of Wentworth were filmed back-to-back.

The 12-episode sixth season of Wentworth began screening on June 19 with season seven earmarked for 2019.

Foxtel says the future of Wenworth is the subject of ongoing discussions.
There is speculation that Wentworth is running into the same problem experienced by Offspring in 2014.

When Aussie dramas reach 65 hours they are no longer eligible for a rebate through Screen Australia's Producer Offset scheme - and so the cost of production jumps around 30 per cent.

Offspring managed to continue after negotiations between Channel 10 and Southern Star Entertainment but other shows haven't been so lucky.

Sea Patrol, Rush, and Dance Academy ended when they reached the 65-hour threshold.

By the end of season seven, Wentworth will be up to 82 x 43 minute episodes.

