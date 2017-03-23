The future of the North Coast is higher density housing: report

Five million dollar sale breaks record in Byron Bay for an apartment. Photo Contributed

FOUR in every 10 new dwellings on the Far North Coast over the next 20 years will be apartments, duplexes, and townhouses, as part of a Department of Planning goal to concentrate more accommodation around essential services and amenities.

And sprawling rural residential treechange estates will be become rarer under the new North Coast Regional Plan, which aims to cater for an ageing population.

The plan has noted by 2036, one in three North Coast residents will be older than 65, and single-person and couple-only households will represent the majority.

"To support the changing population and dwelling needs, a 40 per cent target has been set for new dwellings to be in the form of apartments, dual occupancies, townhouses, villas and homes on lots less than 400 square metres, by 2036,” the plan said.

In contrast, it argues rural residential development "has the potential to conflict with valuable agricultural or environmental land” and requires access to services and facilities.

If followed by North Coast councils, the plan will manifest a bigger concentration of accommodation in the region's urban centres, especially Lismore, Byron Bay, Mullumbimby, Lennox Head and Ballina. In Byron Bay the trend is already well underway.

Over the next 20 years the five council areas of Ballina, Byron, Lismore, Kyogle and Richmond Valley are expected to add almost 20,000 people, growing their combined population by more than 10%.

Most of the growth, however, will be concentrated in Lismore, Ballina, and Byron LGAs.

Lismore is expected to add about 7000 people, Ballina, 5000 people, and Byron Shire, 4,000 new residents.

The Department of Planning expects the five LGAs will also need to add 10,700 dwellings by 2036 to accommodate for the growth - again, mostly in Lismore, Byron, and Ballina.

Lismore and Byron will account for about 30% of those, and Ballina 24%. The number of dwellings in Byron are expected to grow significantly, by 20%.

"As a priority, councils should work with their local communities to identify appropriate locations to provide an adequate supply of residential land,” the council said.

Elsewhere Tweed Heads and Coffs Harbour are both expected to grow their dwellings by 26%, with 11600 more dwellings in Tweed, and 8950 more dwellings in Coffs.

Aerial photograph of Ballina looking south. Photo Patrick Gorbunovs / The Northern Star Patrick Gorbunovs

Growth by council area

Ballina Shire:

Current: 42,000 people, 19,450 dwellings

Projected (by 2036): 45,850 people, 22,000 dwellings.

Housing goals:

Deliver housing at Cumbalum, Wardell, North Creek Road and Lennox Head.

Support the delivery of greater housing diversity in appropriate locations, including higher housing density in Ballina.

Byron Shire:

Current: 33,000 people, 16,100 dwellings

Projected (by 2036): 37,950 people, 19,250 dwellings.

Housing Goals:

Deliver housing at West Byron.

Investigate opportunities for increased housing diversity in the form of additional multi-unit dwellings in appropriate locations.

Lismore:

Current: 45,000 people, 20,550 dwellings

Projected (by 2036): 51,750 people, 23,900 dwellings.

Housing goals:

Deliver housing at North Lismore and Goonellabah, with additional land to be investigated at Dunoon, Clunes, Bexhill, Wyrallah, Caniaba and Nimbin.

Support the delivery of enhanced housing diversity in appropriate locations - including higher-density housing in Lismore.

Kyogle:

Current: 9,450 people, 4,800 dwellings

Projected (by 2036): 9,550 people, 4,900 dwellings

Housing goals:

Deliver housing to the northern, eastern and southern fringes of Kyogle.

Support the village and rural lifestyle of Woodenbong, Bonalbo, Tabulam, Mummulgum, Cawongla, Old Bonalbo, Geneva, Wiangaree and Mallanganee.

Richmond Valley:

Current: 24,000 people, 10,750 dwellings

Projected (by 2036): 25,650 people, 12,300 dwellings.

Housing goals:

Deliver new housing in Rileys Hill, Evans Head, Woodburn and Casino.

Enhance the variety of housing options available in Casino, Evans Head and Coraki and support the unique character of local towns and villages.