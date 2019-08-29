The full list of delicious treats coming to Sample Festival

DELICIOUS: Katrina from Bangalow's Town Cafe was kept busy serving up their chocolate meringue and davidson plum at Sample 2016.

DELICIOUS: Katrina from Bangalow's Town Cafe was kept busy serving up their chocolate meringue and davidson plum at Sample 2016. Lyn McCarthy

SAMPLE Festival in Bangalow is like an all-day-long tapas party that allows Northern Rivers residents and visitors to taste the best our chefs and food producers have to offer.

Each stall will offer a $5 and a $10 plate, and a number of judges will award the best dish in each category.

There are delicious sweets, extravagant vegetarians dishes, a multitude of exotic spices, meats galore, plenty of salads to choose from, gluten-free options, and other alternatives to get everyone salivating.

Here is the full menu for Sample Festival 2019:

FOOD

Bang Bang Byron Bay

$5 Miang - Smoked eggplants and miso betal leaf with sweet coriander chilli (vegan and gluten-free)

$10 Moo-Ping - BBQ Charsui pork skewer with sticky rice and nam jim jaew

Salumi

$5 Salumi Cone

Nimbin Valley Cheese

$10 Choice of cow cheeses, goat cheese or mixed (three platters available)

Raes on Wategos

$10 zucchini flowers filled with spanner crab and herbs with fingerlime dressing, or grilled kangaroo arrosticini (skewers) with Boon Luck Farm greens, macadamia, garlic and anchovy dressing.

Harvest Newrybar

$10 carrots, ricotta, macadamia, carrot and kelp vinaigrette, or pulled Bexhill lamb, cos lettuce, chilli, lime and peppercorn dressing.

Safya Byron Bay

$5 apple and walnut baklava with hibiscus syrup and rosewater cream

$10 Cairo egg and falafel pocket. A Cairo-style fried egg cooked in cumin-infused burnt butter, home-made Egyptian falafel, topped with sumac labne and mint. Served in pita bread.

Shelter

$5 chocolate, cumquat, hazelnut

$10 three Hervey Bay scallops, XO sauce, lemon, wild rice

Yulli's Byron Bay

$5 pumpkin and chickpea sausage rolls, or spiced cauliflower with miso satay (vegan and gluten free)

$10 San Choy Bau with crispy rice and tofu, plus Korean fried broccolini with sticky sour chilli sauce (vegan and gluten free)

Eltham Valley Pantry & Barefoot Farm Byron

$5 pecan caramel pie served with salted caramel

$10 flaked hickory smoked salmon with potato and dill rosti

Barrio

$5 Barrio empanadas (beef or corn)

$10 Barrio charcoal chicken with mojo salsa verde (gluten-free)

Scratch Patisserie

$5 Hayters Hill pork and fennel sausage roll, or Hayters Hill beef sausage roll; Nimbin Valley Dairy cheese and spinach roll, The Craffle (croissant jaffle, filled with vanilla bean creme patissiere and dusted with cinnamon sugar)

$10 Petit Four Box (one fruit flan, one baked custard tart, one profiterole and one chocolate raspberry mousse cake), or Mixed Pastries Box (one almond croissant, one croissant, on pain au chocolat, one pain au raisin)

Butcher Baker

$5 chocolate ganache macadamia caramel doughnut

$10 harissa smoked lamb with braised tomato and eggplant, sourdough flatbread and pickled vegetables.

Macadamia Castle

$5 small pancakes sampler - two stack of pancakes with caramel sauce and macadamia ice cream, or Castle Sundae: Macadamia ice cream with caramel sauce topped with toasted macadamia nuts.

$10 Japanese-style pulled pork and prawn pancake, or mixed berry pancakes, or mango macadamia pancakes.

The Balcony Bar & Oyster Co.

$5 duck fat chips with Stone & Wood cheesy beer sauce.

$10 four freshly shucked Sydney Rock Oysters

A Chef's Pocket

$5 deep fried stuffed potatoes with beef mince, served with 'criolla' sauce and mayo.

$10 ceviche Nikkei, albacore tuna, Nikkei tigers milk, avocado, sesame seeds

Luscious Foods

$5 falafel skewers (gluten-free and vegan), or Moroccan cinnamon doughnut.

$10 falafel plate (gluten-free and vegan), or spicy Moroccan fish Harayme (gluten free)

Quattro / Olive & Luca Catering

Wood fired pizza

Penny Lane Lennox

$5 corn and coriander fritters with chipotle yogurt and greens (gluten free, vegetarian).

$10 beef short rib with sticky barbecue and slaw (gluten free)

Ilias The Greek

$5 salt and feta ball cone

$10 salt and feta ball plate (vegan, gluten and dairy free)

Shoza Gyoza

$10 pork and vegetarian gyoza

Koobideh

$5 Gheymeh fries - chips topped with a split pea gravy and aioli (vegan and gluten free)

$10 Persian meatballs

Federal Doma Cafe and Bellingen Qudo Cafe & Sake

$10 mushroom katsu with spiced matcha salt, edamame and coconut puree (vegan), or wood fire-grilled lamb spare ribs with haccho miso glaze, macadamia cream, bush spice, wombok slaw (gluten free)

No Bones

$10 crispy konjac 'calamari' strips served with caper mayo or rich chocolate brownie with salted caramel sauce and strawberries

Paella Time

$10 smoked brisket, prawn and chorizo paella, or smoked salmon, calamari and mussels.

Chupacabra

$5 esquites - flame-grilled corn off the cob, lime, queso, crema, coriander.

$10 tacos (choice of two out of three options): Lechon - roasted suckling pig, pork crackling, chili agua; Sandia - watermelon asado, pepita and coriander sikil pak (vegan); Cochinita - slow cooked pork, refritos, pickled onion

One Green Acre

$5 ceviche of local fish, sweet potato and coloured maxi (gluten and dairy free)

$10 barbecue chook roll with slaw and smoked sweet red pepper aioli (dairy free), or Fairgame venison surprise

Fish Mongers

$5 famous homemade chips and tartare sauce

$10 Fish Mongers gourmet fish and chips - Lightly tempura-battered fish with their famous homemade chips and tartare sauce, or tasty fish taco and homemade chips ( glitne free taco option)

The Northern

$5 chocolate brownie

$10 pork belly

Bombay to Byron

$5 From the streets of Bombay - Dahi Batata Puri; wheat crisp filled with potatoes, sprouted mung beans, cumin-flavoured yoghurt, date and tamarind sauce (vegetarian), or beetroot Galouti kebab (vegan)

$10 Dosas variety: Rice and lentil batter crepe with choice of fillings ghee masala potato or egg (during breakfast time) or curried chicken / madras lamb (vegan options), or Pesarattu mung bean batter dosa with choice of above fillings (vegan options)

DRINKS

Lord Byron Distillery

Two warm cocktails - Mulled Gin and Sexy Vodka Chai

Three cool drinks - Byron Dark and Stormy, Gin and Tonic and Vodka Pink Mist

Cape Byron Distillery

Brookie's G&T - Brookie's Byron Dry Gin, Premium tonic, finger lime, anise myrtle

Watermelon Spritz - Brookie's Byron Slow Gin, watermelon juice, soda

Macadamia Colada - Mac Liqueur, coconut water, pineapple

Husk Distillers

Ink Gin and tonic with edible flowers

Ink and Grapefruit Fizz with fresh rosemary

Husk, finger lime and soda with dehydrated citrus

Husk passionfruit Mojito with garden-grown mint

As well as Stone & Wood, Cellar - Jilly Wines, Mount Warning Water, Treehouse Cider, Bucha of Byron and Botero.