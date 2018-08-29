The French connection at Lismore knockout carnival

TINGHA PRODUCT: Parramatta Eels winger Bevan French is expected to play rugby league in Lismore next month.

PARRAMATTA Eels winger Bevan French is expected to play for new team Tingha in the Lismore Aboriginal Knockout rugby league carnival at Oakes Oval next month.

In a mouth-watering prospect retired NRL legend Preston Campell is also expected to put the boots on for Tingha at the two-day carnival on September 15-16.

Campbell, 41, is still playing first grade with his son Jayden at Helensvale on the Gold Coast while 22-year-old French has been playing NRL at the Eels since 2016.

The pair might be from different eras but they both have plenty of links to Tingha having grown up and played junior rugby league there.

"Tingha are expecting Bevan French to play for them and it would be really good if he came here,” event organiser Grantley Creighton said.

"We had Preston Campbell last year and he's indicated that he'll play for them too.”

There was plenty of current and former NRL talent at the carnival last year including Brian Kelly, James Roberts and Chris Sandow.

Kelly played in the winning Cabbage Tree Island team which reached the finals of the NSW Knockout Carnival at Newcastle.

Ballina junior James Roberts was also there but did not play with the Brisbane Broncos still in NRL premiership contention at the time.

South Sydney five-eighth Cody Walker has played in the past and could be back for Casino again depending how far the Rabbitohs go into the NRL finals.

About 16 teams will take part this year with the best indigenous Northern Rivers players mixing it up with rivals from Armidale, Kempsey, Moree and Tweed Heads.

It will also be the first rugby league played on Oakes Oval since the $2.8 million upgrades to the facility

"It looks like we've got all bases covered again and we look forward to getting a big crowd in to the new facility,” Creighton said.

"It will probably be the biggest tournament we've had and some of the teams will be building towards the state carnival again.”

The event is also a fundraiser for the Northern United Dirrawongs who celebrate their 10-year anniversary since coming into Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League next season.