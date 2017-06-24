The free Nutella food truck is heading our way

The food truck is designed like a toaster will be making its way to 12 lucky stops up the east coast of New South Wales and Queensland, with two stops in the Northern Rivers.

The truck will be at Lennox Head Forecourt on Friday June 30 and Byron Bay Service Club on Saturday July 1.

A series of six delicious creations have been prepared for the menu, plus a special local addition, by food truck legend and chef Alistair Fogg from Nighthawk Diner.

"We're so thrilled to be hitting the road again this year with Nutella Road Trip and this time heading close to my home town in Northern NSW,”

"We cannot wait to serve crepes with edible flowers to Byron Bay to inspire Aussies to get creative with their Nutella in the morning.”

All items on the menu are free but only available while stocks last.

"We're expecting to draw big crows on this trip so my advice is to get in their quick.”

Northern Rivers, Lennox Head Forecourt, Friday June 30, 7:00 - 10:00am

Byron Bay, Byron Bay Services Club, Saturday July 1, 8:00 - 11:00am

Menu:

Crazy crumpets

Brioche

Berry bagel

Coco blue pancakes

Wacky waffle

Chunky Granola

