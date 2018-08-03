The fish are enjoying the dry spell

THE Richmond River has benefited from the dry weather, with clarity levels in the middle reaches unseen for some years.

The fish have also found it to their liking, thanks to minimal inflows of acid runoff and no rain to push the anoxic blackwater out of the drains.

Flathead have been biting as far as up as Woodburn and school mulloway are lurking in holes beyond Broadwater, along with patches of whiting.

Some of the bream are returning upstream from their spawn run although many more are still in the surf, trying to put on condition.

Not that there's much surf. A wave of a metre has been a rarity this week so there's little whitewater to cast to.

Tailor of varying sizes have been feeding in as little as 30cm of water, chasing the bait schools into the bank.

Travelling flathead are also in the mix for beach fishos. While some duskies overwinter in the middle reaches of the rivers, others use the calm inshore weather to head along the beaches from one estuary to the next.

Luderick fishos are scratching their heads, wondering where their fish have gone. After a promising start to the season, the fish appear to have left their normal downstream haunts and the flat ocean has allowed any sea-run blackfish to loiter around the rocks.

Those fish that remain in the clear lower reaches have been concentrating on their sex lives.

Several times in the past week I've gazed into 3m of clear river water and watched as large female luderick roll on to their sides and vigorously flap their tails in the sand.

They're immediately surrounded by active smaller male fish then the little bream clean up the leftovers.

The light winds have allowed offshore fishos to head out wide.

Brett at Ballina Bait and Tackle says leatherjackets have been snipping off baits as close in as the 32-fathom reefs, although there are snapper from the 42s right in to the headlands.

Mulloway are also stars on the closer reefs, with kings, pearlies and amberjack out on the deep reefs.

OzFish walks the talk

NATIONALS Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin has been calling lately for co-ordinated remedial action on the state of the Richmond River.

He could do worse than check out some of the work of the Richmond River chapter of national angler conservation group OzFish Unlimited.

In its short lifespan, OzFish Richmond River volunteers have secured major state and local government dollars and private funding for the Tuckean Nature Reserve Options Study as a first step in rehabilitating this once massive generator of estuarine productivity.

OzFish is co-ordinating around a dozen local and state authorities and more than 50 landholders in this key practical project, which has already pinpointed the most acidic runoff ever detected in Australia - pH of a ridiculous 2.1 - in the nature reserve.

OzFish is also working with landholders at South Ballina and with local councils after identifying a serious acid runoff into Mobbs Bay. Next step is to engage an expert to provide possible solutions.

Elsewhere, Salt Spray Farms, which is converting South Ballina cane land to macadamias, contacted OzFish to partner with other groups and councils to ensure the project was in line with best environmental practices.

One great Salt Spray initiative was to re-profile formerly deep, narrow drains to become shallow systems with 1200mm pipe in the bottom to retain drainage.

The objective is to bring the water table back up above the acid soil layer to prevent exposed pyrites from oxidising. The wider, shallower drains are calculated to carry the same amount of water off the floodplain as the nasty ones they are replacing.

Reedy Creek, once a great nursery area for fish, passes through the Salt Spray property and OzFish volunteers worked with visitors to plant about 400 natives along the creek.

OzFish Richmond are also the ones who came up with the resnagging project in Emigrant Creek, in which trees cleared for the Pacific Highway will be pinned into the bank to diminish erosion and enhance fish habitat.

There are now more than a dozen OzFish Unlimited chapters - from Cairns to Victoria and SA - but the Richmond chapter was the very first. Find out more at www.ozfish.org.au.