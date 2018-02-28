The First Lady has hit the target: Opinion

Melania Trump, wife of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, speaks at the Main Line Sports Center in Berwyn, Pa., Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

FIRST lady Melania Trump is making more sense on gun control than her un-presidential husband.

She has praised the children speaking out against gun violence in the wake of the Parkland shooting.

The First Lady was speaking at the National Governor's Association winter meeting.

"I have been heartened to see children across this country use their voices speak out and try to create change,” she said.

"They are our future and deserve a voice.”

President Trump, on the other hand, continues to suffer from Mr Big Note foot-in-mouth disease.

He called the behaviour of a cop who didn't run into the school building as "disgusting” while saying he would have gone in even if he wasn't armed.

Enough said?