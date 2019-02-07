FIRE crews battled a "messy and difficult" blaze yesterday afternoon, that destroyed some property before it could be controlled.

A number of NSW Rural Fire Service brigades -- including Wyrallah, Alphadale, Caniaba and Tomki -- were called to the fire on Wyrallah Rd, Wyrallah, just after midday.

Fire crews worked hard to extinguish a blaze on Wyrallah Rd, Wyrallah. RFS Alphadale Brigade

The blaze was originally reported as a grass fire, according to the NSW RFS Alphadale Brigade's Facebook post.

"The fire started on the road side," they wrote.

"Under strong winds, the fire moved towards the land owner's house, destroying property in the yard before the arrival of the first crew.

Fire crews worked hard to extinguish a blaze on Wyrallah Rd, Wyrallah. RFS Alphadale Brigade

"Good work by all attending brigades to contain and extinguish the fire before further damage could be done."

In the comments, Wyrallah RFS member Steve Garbutt wrote it was a "very messy fire and difficult to get under control".