Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
‘The older you get the harder it is to break those habits.’
‘The older you get the harder it is to break those habits.’
Money

The finance strategy saving families, but it’s not ideal

Matt Collins
15th May 2020 7:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SADLY, business closures and high unemployment rates are the norm in these unprecedented times.

More and more Australian families are struggling to make ends meet.

A lot of people are diving into their super to get them through, but one money expert says this is less than ideal.

Noosa based financial educator Tom Ellison, also known as The Naked Investor, said Australians have taken over $9 billion out of their superannuation funds in the past two weeks.

coronaviruspromo

 

"One of the things that have saved people is super, but the message from super industry is leave your super until your retirement," he said.

"In the current climate it is very different if they haven't got any money behind them or if their job is out the door," he said.

Mr Ellison has written a book titled, Super made sexy showing about getting people to engage with their super.

"It's more like super made sad in the current environment," he said.

"It's an opportunity to learn about their super and how it can work better for them."

Moving forward, Mr Ellison said the best advice is to adopt a simple savings strategy.

"Some people have never learnt how to save," he said.

"They always broke by payday."

"You really have to try to develop that saving habit," he said.

"It doesn't mean you have to reuse tea bags or live on beans.

"The older you get the harder it is to break those habits."

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

finance financial advisor money super superannuation
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Traffic lights approved for busy Ballina intersection

        premium_icon Traffic lights approved for busy Ballina intersection

        News BALLINA Shire Council has the funding to place a set of lights on this busy intersection in town.

        How China's blacklisting affects jobs at Casino meatworks

        premium_icon How China's blacklisting affects jobs at Casino meatworks

        News Meatworks boss explains how they will cope after ban

        Head office reveals why Ballina real estate agency shut

        premium_icon Head office reveals why Ballina real estate agency shut

        News A LOCAL real estate agency closed its doors suddenly in April, and now its head...

        Rock star cancels Bluesfest show … again

        premium_icon Rock star cancels Bluesfest show … again

        News American superstar says ‘sorry y’all’ to his Ausie fans once again.