The fierce females lifting spirits of struggling farmers

WONDER WOMEN: Fierce Female Farmers is an initiative to bring communities together and help out women who are living in dire drought conditions.

WONDER WOMEN: Fierce Female Farmers is an initiative to bring communities together and help out women who are living in dire drought conditions. Kathryn Lewis

DROUGHT has hit regional communities hard, but a women's decision to look on the bright side has put a smile on many farmer's faces.

Fierce Female Farmers is a new initiative with a mission to bring local communities together and support women in farming struggling through drought.

"This drought has done an amazing job of teaching me that there are actually lots of items that I can do ok without," Founder, Margy wrote on the Fierce Female Farmer's Facebook page.

But one thing that has become increasingly clear and I speak directly from my own drought strangled wallet when I admit that I desperately miss quality female products,"

"Sadly, I know I'm not alone in this, I have had many a conversation with other drought mums and the reality is, if anyone is going to go without comfort in order to provide more food for her family, its Mum. This makes me sad."

Communities throughout NSW have helped by putting together care packs for women and families filled with everything from basic hygiene products to pampering luxuries.

The initiative has made its way to Grafton, and Northland Coach and Travel has organised a girls only weekend away to Inverell to stimulate the town's economy.

The trip is all about spending big and having a great time to support local businesses struggling through dire drought conditions.

As Christmas approaches, FFF packs are being put together to spoil the women who need a bit of a pick-me-up.

Items such as tea, coffee, jam, honey, beauty products and anything else that is pampering and has a long expiry date are all welcomed to put in the packs.

A fundraiser is also being held at The Book Warehouse Grafton. The will be donate a book to the 60 care packages distributed before Christmas, to donate a book, money or another item head to The Book Warehouse Grafton at 89 Prince St on Thursday 5.30pm.

Alternatively, drop off any items you would like to donate at Red Hot Hair or Northland Coach and Travel in the Link at Grafton Shoppingworld.

For more information on the weekend away to Inverell on November 16-17 email enquiries@northlandcoaches.com.au or call 6643 1212.