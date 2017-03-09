27°
News

The fantastic gigs you need to know about this week

Javier Encalada
| 9th Mar 2017 11:40 AM
VISITING: Ann Vriend is a Canadian singer-songwriter and pianist based in Canada. Vriend is back to showcase her latest single, Real Love. The new tune is from her upcoming EP Anybody's Different, due for release later in the year. She will also be performing songs from her last release, For The People In The Mean Time. At The Rails in Byron Bay this Sunday.
VISITING: Ann Vriend is a Canadian singer-songwriter and pianist based in Canada. Vriend is back to showcase her latest single, Real Love. The new tune is from her upcoming EP Anybody's Different, due for release later in the year. She will also be performing songs from her last release, For The People In The Mean Time. At The Rails in Byron Bay this Sunday.

Thursday

  • Cherry Street Sports, Ballina: Free Magic Show with Coast Magicians 6pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Outside The Academy 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Ooz 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Garrett Kato 9pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: DJ Sliding Doors 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Nery 9pm

 

Friday

  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk- Mossy Rocks 8.30pm; First Floor - Morning Melodies Dean Doyle with Sophistication 10am; Cowboys & Angels 7.30pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Killer Friday's LGBTI Cabaret 6pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Rob Saric 7.30pm
  • Clydesdale Steak Barn, Casino: Luke Collings 7pm
  • Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Dirty River Duo 6pm
  • Exchange Hotel, Kyogle: Jabiru 8pm
  • Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
  • Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: DJ Two Sinc 9.30pm
  • Illawong Hotel, Evans Head: DJ Disco Statik 8.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Dan Clark Band 9.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Check 2 Band 7.30pm; Platinum Lounge - B & D Karaoke 7.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Rhyece O'Neil Duo 7pm
  • Poinciana Café Mullumbimby: Domini Foster & Phoebe Sanger 6pm
  • Royal Hotel, Casino: Outside The Square 8.30pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Stoned Mullet 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Jason Kafoa & The Black Pearl 8.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Dave Scott Band 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro, Byron Bay: Steve Lovelight 5pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - Ooz 9.30pm; Upstairs - Local DJs 9pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: The Golden Mile 7.30pm
  • Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Ben Purnell 7.30pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Adam Harpaz 9pm

 

Saturday

  • Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Guy Kachel 6pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Stu Black 7pm; First Floor - The Official Blues Brothers Revue 7.30pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Tom Dibb 7pm
  • Casino RSM Club: Karaoke 7.30pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Pistol Whip 8pm
  • Goonellabah Tavern: Fozzy Bear 8pm
  • Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: Loose Ends 9.30pm
  • Illawong Hotel, Evans Head: Clueless 8.30pm
  • Kingscliff Bowling Club: Jon J Bradley 7.30pm
  • Kulchajam, Byron Bay: Peddle and Hawk 10am
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Hotel: Mad Mule 9.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - The Rockhounds 8pm
  • Lismore Workers Sports Club, Goonellabah: Roo 6.30pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Push 9.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Cliff Fletcher Duo 7pm
  • Northern Rivers Hotel Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 6.30pm
  • Poinciana Café Mullumbimby: Katia Demeester 6pm
  • The Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Monkey & The Fish 8pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Eastwood 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - Nick Cunningham 9.30pm; Upstairs - Local DJs 9pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Mark Ridout Trio 7.30pm
  • Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Justin Bannister 7.30pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Jamie L 9pm

 

Sunday

  • Alstonville Plateau Markets Showground: Cliff 'Ol Rocker' Faulks 9am
  • Ballina RSL Club: First Floor - The Northern Rivers Big Band 2pm
  • Byron Theatre Byron Community Centre: The Tempest Live Screening 1pm
  • Chillingham Community Markets, Chillingham: Brtukan 10am
  • Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Guy Kachel 4pm
  • Currumbin Surf Club: Fozzy Bear 4pm
  • Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Andy Buckle 1pm
  • Illawong Hotel, Evans Head: Mason Rack Band 3.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Stephen Lovelight 6pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Bill Jacobi 5pm
  • Poinciana Café Mullumbimby: Peter Hunt & Hugh Jones 10am
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Hot Dog 2pm; DJ Two Sinc 6pm
  • Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Andy Jans Brown 1pm
  • The Sun Bistro, Byron Bay: Greg Peterson 5pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Anne Vriend Band 7pm
  • Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke midday, Rob Saric 5pm
  • Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: B-Town Collective DJs Sunday Sessions 3pm

 

Monday

  • Ewingsdale Hall: Moving Social Conscious Dance 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Jon J Bradley 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: 9pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Oval 8pm

 

Tuesday

  • Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Open Mic 7.30pm
  • Byron Bay Public School Hall: No Lights No Lycra 7.15pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: The Rock 'n' Rebels 7.15pm; Platinum Lounge - Uni Showcase #1 7.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Chris Aronsten 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Antibad + Ash Barlow 8pm

 

Wednesday

  • Ballina RSL Club: First Floor- Social Ballroom Dance classes with Dot Simpson 6pm; Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night with Alain de Carne 7.30pm
  • Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live Local Talent 7.30pm
  • Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: Rob Saric 6.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Get Quizzed with Stacey 6.30pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Hooked on Swing Dance Lessons 6pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Stephen Lovelight Duo 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - Tom Bailey 9pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Jamie L 9pm　　　　　　　
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina byron bay casino gig guide kyogle lismore northern rivers entertainment whatson

