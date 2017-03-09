The fantastic gigs you need to know about this week

Thursday
- Cherry Street Sports, Ballina: Free Magic Show with Coast Magicians 6pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Outside The Academy 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Ooz 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Garrett Kato 9pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: DJ Sliding Doors 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Nery 9pm
Friday
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk- Mossy Rocks 8.30pm; First Floor - Morning Melodies Dean Doyle with Sophistication 10am; Cowboys & Angels 7.30pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Killer Friday's LGBTI Cabaret 6pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Rob Saric 7.30pm
- Clydesdale Steak Barn, Casino: Luke Collings 7pm
- Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Dirty River Duo 6pm
- Exchange Hotel, Kyogle: Jabiru 8pm
- Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
- Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: DJ Two Sinc 9.30pm
- Illawong Hotel, Evans Head: DJ Disco Statik 8.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Dan Clark Band 9.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Check 2 Band 7.30pm; Platinum Lounge - B & D Karaoke 7.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Rhyece O'Neil Duo 7pm
- Poinciana Café Mullumbimby: Domini Foster & Phoebe Sanger 6pm
- Royal Hotel, Casino: Outside The Square 8.30pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Stoned Mullet 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Jason Kafoa & The Black Pearl 8.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Dave Scott Band 7pm
- The Sun Bistro, Byron Bay: Steve Lovelight 5pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - Ooz 9.30pm; Upstairs - Local DJs 9pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: The Golden Mile 7.30pm
- Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Ben Purnell 7.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Adam Harpaz 9pm
Saturday
- Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Guy Kachel 6pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Stu Black 7pm; First Floor - The Official Blues Brothers Revue 7.30pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Tom Dibb 7pm
- Casino RSM Club: Karaoke 7.30pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Pistol Whip 8pm
- Goonellabah Tavern: Fozzy Bear 8pm
- Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: Loose Ends 9.30pm
- Illawong Hotel, Evans Head: Clueless 8.30pm
- Kingscliff Bowling Club: Jon J Bradley 7.30pm
- Kulchajam, Byron Bay: Peddle and Hawk 10am
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Hotel: Mad Mule 9.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - The Rockhounds 8pm
- Lismore Workers Sports Club, Goonellabah: Roo 6.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Push 9.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Cliff Fletcher Duo 7pm
- Northern Rivers Hotel Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 6.30pm
- Poinciana Café Mullumbimby: Katia Demeester 6pm
- The Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Monkey & The Fish 8pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Eastwood 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - Nick Cunningham 9.30pm; Upstairs - Local DJs 9pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Mark Ridout Trio 7.30pm
- Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Justin Bannister 7.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Jamie L 9pm
Sunday
- Alstonville Plateau Markets Showground: Cliff 'Ol Rocker' Faulks 9am
- Ballina RSL Club: First Floor - The Northern Rivers Big Band 2pm
- Byron Theatre Byron Community Centre: The Tempest Live Screening 1pm
- Chillingham Community Markets, Chillingham: Brtukan 10am
- Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Guy Kachel 4pm
- Currumbin Surf Club: Fozzy Bear 4pm
- Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Andy Buckle 1pm
- Illawong Hotel, Evans Head: Mason Rack Band 3.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Stephen Lovelight 6pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Bill Jacobi 5pm
- Poinciana Café Mullumbimby: Peter Hunt & Hugh Jones 10am
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Hot Dog 2pm; DJ Two Sinc 6pm
- Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Andy Jans Brown 1pm
- The Sun Bistro, Byron Bay: Greg Peterson 5pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Anne Vriend Band 7pm
- Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke midday, Rob Saric 5pm
- Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: B-Town Collective DJs Sunday Sessions 3pm
Monday
- Ewingsdale Hall: Moving Social Conscious Dance 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Jon J Bradley 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: 9pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Oval 8pm
Tuesday
- Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Open Mic 7.30pm
- Byron Bay Public School Hall: No Lights No Lycra 7.15pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
- Lismore Workers Club: The Rock 'n' Rebels 7.15pm; Platinum Lounge - Uni Showcase #1 7.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Chris Aronsten 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Antibad + Ash Barlow 8pm
Wednesday
- Ballina RSL Club: First Floor- Social Ballroom Dance classes with Dot Simpson 6pm; Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night with Alain de Carne 7.30pm
- Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live Local Talent 7.30pm
- Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: Rob Saric 6.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Get Quizzed with Stacey 6.30pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Hooked on Swing Dance Lessons 6pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Stephen Lovelight Duo 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - Tom Bailey 9pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Jamie L 9pm