The evolution of the country hotel

STOPOVER: A welcome place for weary travellers in 1878 - the Commercial Hotel in Lismore.

THE early inns and hotels were a vital part of the history of Australia.

Often they were simply no more than a stop-over point for weary travellers.

A room would be set aside in a settler's humpy or a special one built beside the simple dwelling.

It brought comfort to the exhausted traveller and it was a contact with the outside world for the lonely settler.

It might also bring a few welcome pennies, although much of the original hospitality was offered freely.

As settlements developed and mail routes were established these places often became depots as well as stopping-places.

It was obvious to offer refreshment, including perhaps alcohol, and simple beds were also available.

With the development of towns the provision of hotels became more important, especially when commercial travellers paid a visit.

These were usually agents from city firms and they brought samples of goods to be shown to local shopkeepers as well as to residents.

Every town soon had a Commercial Hotel which provided special services to these agents.

A well-appointed room complete with tables etc was usually set aside for their use where they could display goods and speak to potential customers.

In the 1870s, the old Commercial Hotel in Woodlark St, Lismore, was owned by John McLennan.

It is said to have been a "cottage hotel”.

This low-key existence was to change in or around 1878 when it was purchased by George William Paulson, a very popular and well-known commercial traveller with plenty of energy and enterprise.

He renovated the old building, introduced lavish champagne midnight feasts to the eager citizens of Lismore, held massive banquets on public occasions, and generally set a new standard for others to follow.

Beside all this he is said to have been a "very fine old gentleman ... who was rarely seen without a cigar”.

In 1878 it was at his hotel that the first meeting was held to form a Masonic Lodge. This was followed in 1879 with a similar meeting to form an Oddfellows Lodge, formed partly to provide medical insurance to members and their families.

He became a member of both organisations and is said to have been especially kind to the poor and needy. One report states that "his house was a haven of refuge for the itinerant swagman”.

A keen musician, George is credited with establishing and conducting the first brass band in Lismore.

He had been born in Nottinghamshire, England, in 1832, the only child of John and Ann Paulson (nee Dawn).

His father died when he was 10 years old and he and his mother came to Australia a few years later, settling in Victoria.

Here he married Georgianna Elizabeth Evans (possibly known as Ellen) in 1857.

With the death of his mother in 1866 the couple apparently moved to Sydney and later to Lismore.

It is not clear when his wife died but it was possibly in 1886, because in 1887 he married Mary Anne Hierons in Melbourne.

Mary Anne had been born in Victoria in 1861. They were to have five children.

George and his family left Lismore in the mid-1890s.

It is possible that a major flood in Lismore about that time influenced his decision to leave. It is said that the water topped his bar counter and caused quite a deal of damage.

After leaving Lismore he initially went to the Macleay River District where he became the proprietor of another hotel.

The family later moved to Sydney and it was there that he retired. George died in Sydney in 1916, aged 84. His wife, Mary Anne, died at Woollahra in 1943, aged 82.