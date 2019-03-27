The emotional, pyschological scars of Tabulam fire

Tabulam five weeks after the February 12 bushfire.

Tabulam five weeks after the February 12 bushfire. Susanna Freymark

THE fire recovery meeting at Tabulam Hall was supposed to be about the emotional and psychological effects the fire disaster has had on residents.

Questions from the floor quickly turned to the practicalities of rubbish removal and disposal of trees after trauma specialists David Young and Anne Leadbetter spoke about the short term and long term effects after a natural disaster such as the bushfire in Tabulam and Drake last month.

"You might be tired, but you can't sleep, your mind is racing, you might be anxious,” Ms Leadbetter , who survived the Black Saturday fires ion Victoria, said .

"This is normal if you've been through an event like this.”

"It is a long haul. Move through the experience at a pace that suits you.”

Health professional Mr Young was on board after the Kinglake fires in 2009.

"At this five-week mark, there is so much going on,” he said.

"How much focus is on your own health and in your relationship?”

He said the community will see people becoming upset and angry.

The experts said stress, disruption and loss were commonalities after a disaster.

He talked about the material losses of houses, sheds and animals.

Greg Dillon, who is constructing sheds and water cubes for free on fire affected properties, said people still needed water.

"They are asking for bottled water and building materials,” he said.

Kyogle Council infrastructure and assets manager Tony Lickiss, Tenterfield mayor Peter Petty and Tenterfield Council chief executive Terry Dodds were asked about why removal of rubbish was so expensive.

A resident questioned the cost and said the fire was started by Natasha Spillane burning rubbish.

He suggested a free rubbish service to eliminate the need to burn.

"Fifteen years ago I could go to the Drake tip for free,” he said.

There was a lot of extra waste created by the fire that needed to be disposed, some it contaminated by asbestos.

NSW Public Works will be taking charge of clean up form properties, Mr Dodds said.

"Tenterfield Shire has a large hole in the ground to dispose of building material,” he said.

The disposal needed to be coordinated so all asbestos material could be collected within a short time as the "hole had to be covered up” as soon as possible once asbestos was dumped.

Tabulam, Jubullum and Drake residents can expect a visit from Public Works in the coming weeks.

For advice call the Disaster Welfare Assistance Line on 1800 018 444.

Tonight at 6pm a de-brief is being held in Tenterfield for all RFS members involved in the fire.