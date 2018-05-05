Menu
A reader is wondering why this sporting group was ignored in the building of the new Wollongbar sporting facility.
Letters to the Editor

The 'embarrassing' state of this Alstonville sporting ground

5th May 2018 12:00 AM

AFTER the official opening of the multi-million dollar sporting fields at Wollongbar, The Northern Star received this Letter to the Editor from a concerned resident:

IT WAS with great interest I read of the opening of the new sport fields at Wollongbar, and of the future development for more sports fields.

But, alas, I did not hear a mention of a new croquet lawn.

The croquet players of Alstonville are in desperate need of two new lawns with a club house with amenities.

They are struggling along with one lawn at Gap Road, with no amenities and are at present using the very poorly maintained toilets from the now defunct hockey club.

It is an embarrassment when pennants are played and visitors arrive from neighbouring clubs.

New members arrive and it is not a good scene to have 12 players on one lawn at a time. This does not encourage new players.

I wonder why this has not been addressed in the future planning of this complex.

Croquet is a game for all ages but especially for the older folk in the community.

One of our players is well into her 90s and I would have thought it would have been of paramount importance to help keep the seniors mobile.

Due to there being only one lawn there is a lot of sitting out waiting for games to finish so the next group can play - this is not encouraging members to join our club.

I have visited the new complex and there is ample room for two croquet lawns, perhaps a shared club house?

Every sport is important.

I just cannot understand how the game of croquet has been overlooked.

Name and address withheld.

Lismore Northern Star

