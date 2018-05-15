The embarrassing moment that sparked my trivia-night ban

I HAVE, for the past 25 years, abided by a self-imposed trivia-night ban. It followed an unfortunate incident at a fundraising function hosted by a friend's place of employment back in 1993.

The details of the charity that was to benefit have muddied with time, but I remember the actual night with more than a blush.

You see, I used to be a trivia tragic, and I loved to win.

I was prone to challenging answers I believed to be incorrect, and (sadly) I was always right.

The "correct" answer to the question "What gift was given on the sixth day of Christmas?" was "Six geese a-laying". Pffft. As if.

Anybody with half a brain knows the actual gift was the aforementioned geese - presumably accompanied by their eggs - along with five golden rings, four calling birds, three French hens, two turtle doves AND a partridge in a pear tree. If you don't believe me, sing the tedious ditty yourself.

I've never been able to ascertain why the object of the writer's affection was so fixated with things avian, but there you have it.

Similarly, a chess board has many more squares than the usual (incorrect) answer of "64", as one must count the squares created by four or more of all those 64 squares - including the large outer square of the board itself. There are, in fact, 204.

And yes, you don't need to point out I'm a pedant; I've been a proof reader and sub editor for many years.

Anyhow, that evening I was asked to never again participate in a trivia night, by my friend, her colleagues and the organisers of the fundraiser. Embarrassed much?

Fast forward a quarter of a century and I was persuaded to attend another such event by a different set of friends, designed to raise money to help stage a community-run festival.

I've mellowed somewhat since that earlier squirm-worthy event and, to my pleasure, I did attend and manage to not humiliate myself or anger any of my teammates.

The theme for the night was music and, as I used to produce a top-rating breakfast radio show on a Sydney FM rock'n'roll station, I was fairly confident I would be useful to the cause.

And I was. I knew the anthemic Cold Chisel's hit Khe Sanh is notable because there were no Australian sappers involved in that particular battle of the Vietnam War. I knew what the biggest-ever-selling Australian produced song was. (What's that I hear you ask? It's Shaddup You Face, actually. Believe it or not.) And so on.

We didn't win, however. And I didn't care.

No, really.