The drivers that cops desperately want to keep off our roads

DUMB DRIVERS: Police are finding that poor driving behaviour such as speeding often indicate other criminal offences behind the wheel.

DUMB DRIVERS: Police are finding that poor driving behaviour such as speeding often indicate other criminal offences behind the wheel.

POLICE reckon that poor driving habits such as speeding are allowing them to nab more people driving while drug-affected.

Richmond Police District Inspector Chad Deegenaars said people were driving too fast or recklessly, but it meant officers could easily identify drivers they wanted to to keep off the roads.

"Bad drivers often have underlying issues which means they are people we don't want on the road to endanger to the wider community,” he said.

"Police are very much focussing on safe driving.”

Insp Deegenaars said two incidents on Tuesday were a good example.

"In Casino at 7.45pm on Tuesday police saw a blue Holden Commodore travelling above the speed limit on Dyraaba St,” he said.

"Police stopped the driver, a 26-year-old man, found the car was unregistered, which was not a good start.”

Insp Deegenaars said officers had reason to do a search of the vehicle and found eight cannabis seeds which belonged to the man.

"The drugs were confiscated and he was issued with a court attendance notice for drugs and vehicle offences,” he said.

"Earlier in Lismore, at 12.40pm, a 62-year-old Lismore man was stopped driving his vehicle on Molesworth St, which was also found to be unregistered.”

While the man passed a roadside breath test, he allegedly failed a drug test.

"A secondary drug test at the Lismore Police Station detected THC cannabis and he was issued with a suspension notice while the sample is sent to the lab for further analysis,” Insp Deegenaars said.

"He was also issued with a court attendance pending the lab test.”