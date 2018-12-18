Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Member for Keppel, Brittany Lauga.
Member for Keppel, Brittany Lauga. Allan Reinikka ROK230418alauga1
Politics

The drive-thru moment that still frightens Brittany Lauga

Aden Stokes
by
18th Dec 2018 1:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FRIGHTENING drive-through incident more than a decade ago still haunts Brittany Lauga to this very day.

The tough Keppel MP still gets the chills when she recalls the time a man tried to jump through a drive-through window to get at her.

She was a young teenager working at the store when the customer became extremely abusive and then physically aggressive.

"I still get shivers now when I think of this guy trying to jump into my drive-thru window while I was trying to serve customers," she said.

"He also alarmed customers in the car.

"Then he verbally abused me as he headed off."

After living through this experience, Mrs Lauga said she strongly supported the current drive to prevent and eliminate abusive and violent behaviour from customers towards workers.

She said customers must respect retail and fast food workers, and reminded them that abuse is never acceptable.

She endorsed the Shop, Distributive and Allied Employees' Association campaign, No One Deserves a Serve, to drive home the important message to respect retail and fast food workers this Christmas.

"There are alarming figures that found 80 per cent of respondents, that's four out of every five, have experienced abuse from a customer in the past 12 months.

"That's particularly horrendous when you realise that most of the fast food workers are teenagers or young adults."

Mrs Lauga said while the festive season may be a pressure cooker at times, there was never any excuse for being abusive and violent towards any staff.

She said the SDA figures found an alarming number of those abused were 17 and under, with 28 per cent of them suffering physical abuse such as punching, hitting or pushing.

"The impact on the mental or physical health of these employees is adverse," she said.

"I strongly support that you Buy Local to keep the local economy ticking over, but would also ask you hear the message loud and clear: Abuse is not part of the job: no one deserves a serve."

brittany lauga mp fast food worker national campaign retail worker
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Police allege homeless mum believed baby was the devil

    premium_icon Police allege homeless mum believed baby was the devil

    Crime THE homeless mother of a baby girl found washed up on a Gold Coast beach believed the girl was 'the devil' incarnate who deserved to die, police allege.

    Man threatens to burn magistrate alive

    premium_icon Man threatens to burn magistrate alive

    News The Lismore man was being led to the cells when he made the threat

    RECORD SALE: Bidding war for beachfront apartment

    premium_icon RECORD SALE: Bidding war for beachfront apartment

    News Auction of four-bedroom apartment sets new record

    Snapshot of progress on the highway: Special feature

    Snapshot of progress on the highway: Special feature

    Opinion "Hard to remember a time when the highway wasn't under construction"

    Local Partners