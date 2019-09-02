Menu
Margaret and Chris regularly bring their golden retrievers, Sassy and Indi, to Lismore courthouse as part of the Guide Dogs NSW/ACT therapy dog program which launched in some regional courts earlier this year.
The doggos with a special knack for cheering people up

Liana Turner
2nd Sep 2019 12:00 AM
AN EXTENSION to a therapy dog program for regional courts has been welcomed in Lismore.

The State Government will continue the Canine Court Companion program for a further 12 months after trialling it in regional areas, including Lismore.

The service, in which all kinds of court users can access therapy dogs in the courthouse's foyer, waiting rooms and witness rooms, is currently running in 10 suburban and regional courthouses across the state.

The program runs in Lismore Courthouse four days a week.

Attorney General Mark Speakman said the program had been "a feel-good hit”.

"Everyone from victims of crime to Sheriff's Officers (are) raving about the 'pawsitive' impact of four-legged friends at courthouses,” Mr Speakman said.

Ben Franklin MLC welcomed the extension of the program.

"The specially-trained Labradors have a knack for knowing how to cheer people up,” Mr Franklin said.

"The simple act of patting a gentle and friendly dog can eliminate tension and take people's minds off a stressful court situation.”

Along with Lismore, The State Government, in partnership with Guide Dogs NSW/ACT, has introduced the Canine Court Companion program in Burwood, Campbelltown, Gosford, Goulburn, Nowra, Orange, Sutherland and Wagga Wagga in the past year.

Court therapy dogs were first trialled in NSW in Manly in 2017, and the program is still running there.

Guide Dogs NSW/ACT CEO Dale Cleaver said he was thrilled by the response to the program.

"Guide Dogs NSW/ACT is excited the NSW Government has extended this important partnership, with our therapy dogs and volunteers looking forward to providing comfort and companionship to hundreds more courts users,” Mr Cleaver said.

