Dog attack capital of the Northern Rivers identified

BALLINA is the dog attack capital of the Northern Rivers region with 30 attack incidents.

According to the latest figures released by the Office of Local Government, one person was involved in a serious dog attack in the first quarter of this financial year.

From July 1 to September 30, 2017, a total of 30 dog attacks were reported to Ballina City Council.

There are 13,277 dogs microchipped in the Ballina LGA.

The Office of Local Government defines an attack as an "incident where a dog rushes at, attacks, bites, harasses or chases any person or animal (other than vermin)".

There were 16 animals attacked in Ballina.

Meanwhile, in Lismore eight dog incidents were reported for the same period and fortunately no-one in seriously injured.

However, three people received lass serious injuries and nine animals were attacked in a n area with 15,230 dogs microchipped.

In Byron Shire there were two dog attacks reported involving two animals attacked out of 4416 dogs micro chipped.

Over in Kyogle Council there were two dog attacks reported with two animals reported attacked out of 4078 dogs microchipped.

Of all the attacks across the state, there were 282 where the breed was not identified.

In Coraki a pet dog was attacked in his own home last week.

Number of Attacking Dogs by Breed - Top 5

American Staffordshire Terrier - 131

Bull Terrier (Staffordshire) - 114

Australian Cattle Dog - 69

German Shepherd Dog - 66

Rottweiler - 43

Total number of dog attack incidents reported to council in the 1st Quarter of 2017/18

Dog attacks - 1,196

Number of victims

Adult 553, Child (Child is up to 16 years) 125

Dog - 599

Cat - 66

Livestock - 390

Other (animal) - 160

Number of actions taken

Investigation - no action required - 247

Dangerous dog declaration - 68

Infringements issued - 334

Seized and taken to pound - 121

Seized and returned to owner - 30

Police action - 16

Court action - 1

Dog destroyed - 159

Restricted dog declaration - 1

Menacing dog declaration - 105

Warning issued - 276

Investigation continuing - 411

Other - 245

Number of injuries on people

No injury - 338

Minor injury - 175

Medical treatment required - 129

Hospitalisation - 36

Death - 0.