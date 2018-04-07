The Devils' advocates in NRRRL

Former Marist Brothers players Mitchell Krause and Darryl Butcher have joined Byron Bay in NRRRL this season. They take on their old club in the first round tomorrow.

NEW Byron Bay recruits Darryl Butcher and Mitchell Krause have different reasons why they jumped ship to the Red Devils in the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League this season.

They will take on their former club Marist Brothers in the first competition round at Byron Bay tomorrow.

Butcher, 32, joins the Red Devils after a frustrating 2017 while Krause returns to the code after a year playing rugby union with Lismore City.

Krause played all his junior rugby league at Brothers and is the son of David Krause, who was one of the club's best players, winning multiple premierships.

The 26-year-old makes no apologies for leaving and believes he has the best chance of winning a grand final at Byron Bay.

"It was a pretty easy decision after meeting with (Byron Bay coach) Nathan Cross,” Krause said. "At the end of the day I'm looking out for myself and what I think is the best opportunity to win a grand final.

"I'm not getting any younger and I've never played for money, it's all about winning for me.”

Another big thing for Krause was the chance to return to fullback after he spent his last season at the Rams in the centres.

He comes back to the game after representing the NSW Country Cockatoos on the wing last year.

Meanwhile, Butcher looks determined to bounce back after he finished last season in reserve grade.

He has lost weight and is hopeful of finding the form that earned him an NRRRL Player of the Year award.

"I didn't feel like I was up to my standard last year and I think a change of scenery will do me well,” Butcher said.

"Brothers has been my whole life and some of those boys playing first grade now I actually coached when they were 12.

"It wasn't easy for me but I feel like I've struggled for a few years now.

"I thank 95% of the people at Brothers for their support over the past four months while I was making the decision.

"They'll be lifelong friends and I'm sure a few of us will have dinner next week and I'll always be tied to the club in some way.”

Kick-off is 2.45pm.

In other games tomorrow, defending premiers Ballina will take on a new-look Mullumbimby Giants at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina; Evans Head hosts Kyogle at Stan Payne Oval; Murwillumbah plays Casino at Stan Sercombe Oval, Murwillumbah; and Lower Clarence hosts Cudgen at Yamba.

Northern United returns after a year off, lining up against Tweed Coast at Crozier Field, Lismore, from 2.45pm today.